Felipe Titto is one of the richest men in the country and you didn’t know

After a difficult phase, Felipe Titto became a successful man

Felipe Titto is a success social networks. Entrepreneur, actor and still a poster boy for numerous brands, the famous is synonymous with being successful. Today he has about eight companies and a bank account in the millions, doing so, he is on the list of the richest in the country.

Despite the success, the path to glory was complicated and the actor even said that he went through financial difficulties as soon as he left a Globo soap opera. In an interview with Pequenas Empresas, Grandes Negócios, Felipe Titto revealed how he started his life as an entrepreneur.

“One day, I got a call with a proposal: R$20,000 to talk about a shampoo brand on Instagram. I almost didn’t believe it. I only had R$2,500 in my account,” said Felipe Titto. Soon after, he would become a hit as a brand poster boy.

The actor’s first successful company was the sports center Be The Best. Then came the Shibuya Tattoo tattoo parlor and the talent agency Tittanium. Today he unfolds between his companies and his posts on social networks. Already a millionaire, he only intends to slow down to around 10 million dollars.

GATHERED FAMILY TO SAY HE WAS A MILLIONAIRE

In a recent live, Felipe Titto revealed how he told his family about the first million in the account. “The first time I looked at my account and it had more than 1 million reais, I was 28 years old. It was in 2014, I had dinner with my family and nobody knew what I was celebrating. It’s not for the money, it’s for reaping what I sowed, thinking it’s working,” said the actor on the live.

CHARISMATIC

In addition to talent to spare and timing for the business, Felie Titto is also a lovely person. Always involved in social causes, it is not because he became rich that he forgot his humble origins. He is always donating baskets to those in need and encouraging initiatives to help others.