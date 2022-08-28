Fernanda Souza returns as a presenter on Netflix after three years

Fernanda Souza returns to being a presenter after three years away from TV. The actress will command the program “Iron Chef Brasil”, Netflix’s gastronomy reality show, alongside Andressa Cabral.

Fernanda’s last experience in the role was in 2019, when she presented the program “Vai, Fernandinha”, by Multishow. She, who took up the relationship with Eduarda Porto in April, commented on the return in an interview with Patrícia Kogut’s column in the newspaper O Globo.

“The program combines everything I love: listening to stories, reality shows and food. The repercussion has been great. Since I announced that I was recording, people were very receptive, saying they missed me”, commented the actress.

Before returning, Fernanda Souza says that she started to study topics related to self-knowledge during the quarantine forced by the covid-19 pandemic.

“I really like to present and I missed it. But I didn’t imagine that my return would be through a reality show, something I’ve never presented”, added Fernanda.

About the new challenge, the artist says that she is “totally involved” with gastronomy, but confesses that she is not good at cooking.

“I do the basics of the basics. I don’t have a lot of aptitude and skill in the kitchen. Things don’t come out easy for me. But I don’t have to work hard to eat. I love to eat”, he concluded.