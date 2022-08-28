Fight against hunger: what the presidential candidates’ government plans say | Elections 2022

Candidates for the presidency have a complex scenario ahead of them, as the number of Brazilians without food has almost doubled in two years of the pandemic.

See below for details of each proposal. The order is the same in which candidates appear in the last poll of voting intent.

Squid

Jair Bolsonaro

Ciro Gomes

Simone Tebet

Lula’s government plan states that the population affected by hunger has priority in the commitments assumed by the party. “It is these Brazilians that we need to help”, says the text.

See the main points:

Major food producer: Lula cites, like Bolsonaro, Brazil’s productive capacity in the food sector: “We produce food in quantity to guarantee quality food for everyone”.

Family Scholarship: the document says that the program needs to be “renewed and expanded to recover one of its main characteristics: to be a world reference in the fight against hunger”. The plan does not mention whether Auxílio Brasil, which replaced Bolsa Família at the end of 2021, will be absorbed or extinguished by the program proposed by PT or will continue to exist.

Agriculture: the former president bets on rural production as a way of achieving food security: “We need to move towards agriculture and livestock farming committed to environmental and social sustainability”.

Land reform: the PT leader says he will support “small and medium farms, especially family farming” and that he is committed to food sovereignty “through a new model of occupation and use of urban and rural land.” Lula also talks about strengthening agricultural production on the family, traditional and sustainable agribusiness fronts.

See the main points:

pandemic and war: Bolsonaro’s program talks about “maintaining and implementing public policies that mitigate the effects of the global inflation that is being experienced due to the pandemic and the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine” so that the Brazilian population can regain purchasing power. It does not specify, however, what these policies are.

Food Brazil Program: the current president’s plan states that it intends to reinforce the application of the program, which has the premise of buying food produced through family farming and distributing it to people in situations of food insecurity.

vulnerable populations: the document also mentions that food will be distributed to “traditional and specific population groups”, such as indigenous people and quilombolas.

Ciro Gomes highlights the issue in the first paragraph of his government plan. According to him, hunger and misery are becoming a chronic problem in the country.

See the main points:

minimum income program: Ciro proposes to include the values ​​of the current Auxílio Brasil, unemployment insurance and retirement to create a program called Eduardo Suplicy.

cheapest cooking gas: the ex-minister promises half-price gas for families living on up to two monthly minimum wages.

See the main points:

Permanent income transfer: Tebet says that he will focus on the families that need it most and condition the receipt of amounts on “school attendance, preventive health and up-to-date vaccinations”.

Social Responsibility Law: the senator defends the implementation of a norm to reduce poverty and establish goals to reduce social inequalities.