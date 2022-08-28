Fight with candidate for deputy leaves restaurant employee shot in DF

After an argument with candidate for district deputy Rubão (PTB-DF), an employee at the Tchê Garoto steakhouse in Vila Planalto, Brasília, was the victim of an attempted murder. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon (27). According to witnesses, the shooter would be a man who works with the candidate. Rubão was sought by the report and has not yet manifested.

The candidate talked to residents of the region, distributed pamphlets at the place and made speeches with loud sound, which bothered the customers of the steakhouse. Trade officials then asked Rubão to lower the volume, which the candidate would have denied.

Afterwards, there was a fight between them. To the report, a witness who was at the steakhouse at the time of the confusion said that, during the discussion, the candidate would have ordered the man who accompanied him to shoot with a firearm. One of the shots hit Raimundo Eduardo Pereira Silva, 29, in the eye.





“He [Rubão] I was with a man, a security guard, he seemed to be a security guard. And the candidate told him to shoot. And he shot him at close range,” he said. “And the man from the steakhouse was shot in the face, he was shot in the eye,” the witness told the R7.





The Military Police were called to the incident and confirmed the attempted murder. According to the corporation, the author had already fled when the military arrived at the scene.

Silva was referred to the Base Hospital of the Federal District. According to family members, his health status is stable, but he did not undergo surgery until the closing of this report.

The report triggered the candidate for district deputy, as well as the PTB-DF. The space is open for manifestation.