Find out how the first presidential debate will work this Sunday – Politica

Debate with the presidential candidates at Bandeirantes is scheduled for this Sunday (28/8) (photo: reproduction)

The first presidential debate of 2022 will take place this Sunday night (28) and the presence of the two leaders of the polls for voting intentions is expected: former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The event is organized as a pool by Folha, UOL and TVs Bandeirantes e Cultura, scheduled to start at 9 pm. Folha will broadcast live, with the publication of analyzes throughout the event.

The debate will be divided into three blocks. In a meeting with advisers of all candidates, it was agreed that there will be no audience in the stadium. In addition, if a candidate withdraws from attending, the seat assigned to him or her will be empty.

Former President Lula confirmed his participation in the debate published on social networks this Saturday (27). He shared an image of a calendar indicating the appointment and wrote, “See you at the Band tomorrow at 9pm.”

The presence of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is also expected. He said in an interview with the Pnico program, on Friday (26), that he should participate.

“I must be [no debate] on Sunday. At one time I thought I shouldn’t go, but now I think I should. But I will be shot. I’m a rewarding target. But I think the questions I already prepared how to do. The answers will be simple, I owe nothing,” said the president.

In addition to Lula and Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet MDB), Luiz Felipe d’Avila (Novo) and Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil), from parties with representatives in the Chamber of Deputies, were invited.

presidential debate

Folha, UOL, TV Bandeirantes and TV Cultura formed a pool to promote the event.

When: Sunday (28), at 9 pm.

Where: Band Studio, in So Paulo.

Organizers: Folha, UOL and TVs Bandeirantes and Cultura.

How to follow along: Folha’s website will broadcast live, with comments from journalists.

Invited candidates: Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Felipe D’Avila (Novo) and Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil).

Mediators: The meeting will be mediated by journalists Adriana Arajo and Eduardo Oinegue, from Grupo Bandeirantes de Comunicao, in the first two blocks. Lastly, the mediation will be held by the Director of Journalism at TV Cultura, Leo Serva, and by journalist Fabola Cidral, from the UOL portal.

rules of debate

– The debate will be divided into three blocks

– No audience

– If any candidate does not attend the debate, the pulpit will be empty.

– In the case of only moral and personal offense, the candidate may ask the mediator for the right of reply

– If considered relevant, the answer will still be given in the same block in which the case occurred

First block:

– There will be questions about selected topics.

– Candidates will have a minute and a half to respond

Candidates will be able to question their opponents. The candidate will have four minutes to administer between the response and the rejoinder. Whoever asked has one minute to reply

Second block:

– Journalists ask questions and choose who comments. One minute for the question and one minute for the comment. Candidate who responds will have four minutes to divide as they wish between response and rebuttal.

Third block:

– Guests can ask each other questions. There will also be a round of questions on selected topics and final considerations, lasting 2 minutes for each