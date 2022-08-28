Find out in which round Cruzeiro should mathematically guarantee access to Serie A

Serie B leader alone with 57 points, a number reached after the 4-0 rout against Náutico on Friday night (26), Cruzeiro is close to mathematically guaranteeing the long-awaited access to the elite of Brazilian football. Fans, athletes and coaching staff walk around with the calculator in their hands to find out in which round they will be able to cry out a cry of relief and goodbye to the second division this season.

With the defeat of Tombense to Guarani this Saturday (27), in Campinas, by 2 to 1, for the 26th round of the competition, Londrina will be fifth in the table with 38 points, 19 less than Cruzeiro. If it maintains the current success rate, which is 73%, Raposa must mathematically guarantee access against Vasco, in Mineirão, on September 21 (a Wednesday), in a match valid for the 31st round, or in the game the following day, on the 28th, when he enters the field to face Ponte Preta in Campinas.

There are 12 rounds left – or 36 points in dispute – for the end of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. Next Tuesday (30), coach Paulo Pezzolano’s team will face Sampaio Corrêa. The duel takes place at Castelão Stadium, in São Luís (MA). Getting ready for the game, the athletes trained at Toca II on Saturday morning (27).