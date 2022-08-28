First case of monkeypox confirmed in Santa Maria

Photo: World Health Organization (WHO) (Disclosure)

Last Friday (26), it was confirmed the positive diagnosis of a patient for monkeypox (monkeypox) in Santa Maria. The information was released by the city of Santa Maria, through the Health Surveillance, on Saturday afternoon (27).

The positive case is a male, 49 years oldwho started with symptoms on August 14, when he sought a private health unit for presenting skin rashes. He performed biological material collection on August 22, having confirmed the smallpox diagnosis on August 26.

O patient is stable, in isolation, in the place where he resides. According to the man’s account, he had contact with a person who traveled to a place with community contamination for smallpox. People close to him are symptom-free and being monitored. The state has already been notified of the case.

Until last Thursday (25), three suspected cases had been discarded in Santa Maria.

In a statement, the city government stressed that the population should be aware of symptoms as fever, severe headache, back pain, swollen lymph nodes (neck, armpit, or groin), or skin lesions, especially on the face and extremities. In such cases, patients should seek their health unit of reference or Emergency Service.

With information from the municipality of Santa Maria