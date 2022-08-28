Five habits that help you have a happier life

Some goals are set in our lives, varying from each one. The only desire of all of them is one in their consciousness: to have a long and happy life. We will bring some habits, which as simple as they may seem, their effects are direct on our mental health and longevity.

1. Practice exercises

There is a greater ease in this matter. Here, you can choose which style of sport or physical activity suits you best. Some of the activities require money and some don’t, like walking and sunbathing. Regarding the consequences of this application, we have a decrease in stress in the body and a lower susceptibility to develop or worsen depression and anxiety.

2. Know how to regulate nutrition

So that you can know which diet is recommended for you, the routine to be followed and the types of foods that help in your daily life, the ideal would be a nutritionist. In case of unavailability, keep in mind that the approach of foods rich in vitamins, minerals or fibers will be beneficial in the long term, preventing disease. Some examples of foods that help prevent disease are:

Litter; Avocado; Nuts; Onion; Spinach.

3. Avoid alcohol and smoking

The effects of smoking are known, they are exposed on the packaging and the risks are imminent. Cigarettes, for example, increase the likelihood that a person will have cancerin addition to the fact that it plays a role in cardiovascular alterations that contribute, in a harmful way and cause, in the long term, respiratory diseases such as asthma, pulmonary emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Alcohol, on the other hand, acts directly on the Central Nervous System (CNS) and some of the negative consequences are: attention problems, greater drowsiness and memory loss. It also increases the risk of death from suicide and is considered to be a depressant of our central nervous system and shapes brain chemistry.

4. Interact with more people

Being isolated from other people leads to psychological problems. Loneliness is a problem that if left untreated, bad consequences will be perceived later. The impact is not entirely restricted to the psychological one, since the risk of death from cardiovascular diseases is also intensified.

With the Internet, it’s easier to communicate with someone and the process can be more comfortable, but the ideal is not to totally lock yourself into the digital world and create friendships with people you see from time to time. No matter how shy or anxious we may be, a happy life doesn’t just depend on our presence.

5. Create your routine

Take time to read something, watch a series and be entertained. Life shouldn’t be serious all the time, have some fun time. Put an alarm clock in your schedule for each activity as a reminder. Get out of the mess.

It’s about feeling freer, without your person thinking about stressful situations, which demand more and consume more of your health. Remember: too much stress reduces life expectancy.