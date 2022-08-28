Flamengo comes out in front of Leila’s staff and guarantees the hiring of a young promise for the midfield

The player is considered a football promise, in addition to Palmeiras, Fla also won the dispute with Cruzeiro for the midfielder

Looking to the future, Flamengo beat Palmeiras in the market and hired a promising player for the midfield of their base. It is about 16-year-old Kauan Menegatti, one of Ferroviária’s highlights in the dispute of the under-17 Paulista Championship.

Rubro-Negro, who have been constantly investing in their base thinking about an even more victorious team for the future, surpassed Palmeiras and also Cruzeiro in hiring the midfielder.

Flamengo’s Scout Department had been monitoring the player for a while, a fact that was crucial to closing a deal with their staff. For Paulistão under-17, Kauan played 14 games and scored three goals with the Ferroviária shirt. The athlete started his career in the basic categories of Primavera-SP and, since last season, he was at Ferroviária, winning the runner-up of the Paulista sub-15 in 2021 and was champion of the Pra Series of the FAM Cup sub-17 in 2022.

In addition to Kauan, Flamengo hired midfielder Davi Waisman, 14 years old. The player is considered one of the jewels of Sport’s base and arrives in Gávea with a contract until 2025. Davi also acts as a left-back, according to the profile of ‘Flazoeiro’, the player has vision of the game, dribbling and speed as his main features.