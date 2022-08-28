Food Close to Expiration: Brazilian Search Promotions

Advertiser Leandro Souza, 30, lives in São Paulo and says he no longer buys what he wants to eat. His choices are based on the products that are on sale in the market as they are close to their expiration date. Meat, for example, is a food that only arrives on the table when it finds a good promotion — he no longer buys it without a discount because it doesn’t fit in his pocket.

Like him, other Brazilians are also buying these products. A Datafolha survey shows that 67% of Brazilians changed their shopping habits to save money. Among these people, 61% went in search of cheaper brands and 29% bought products close to expiration.

“I go to the market every day to see if I can find any promotions. It’s a chance I have to buy something I’m not eating regularly, like meat. I once bought about 15 trays of ground beef close to expiration. is normal”, says Souza.

In the case of meat, he freezes everything he buys and uses it until he runs out. When entering the markets, he goes straight in search of foods that are almost expiring.

“I really liked going to the market before this inflation. Today I leave the place angry. I prioritize what is close to expiry. Nowadays I don’t eat what I want, I choose what I can eat and what I have reasonable price. I like to eat pasta, bread, but if there’s meat on sale, I’ll eat meat every day until I run out”, says Souza.

Analyst buys salami and yogurt close to expiration

Erika Marinho lives in Fortaleza (CE) and buys salami and yogurt close to expiration Image: Personal collection

Market intelligence analyst Erika Marinho, 35, says she buys superfluous items close to expiration so she doesn’t stop consuming, such as salami and yogurts.

“It was one of the ways I found to not reduce the consumption of foods that my wife and I like, but that are much more expensive than before”, says Marinho, who lives in Fortaleza.

She also buys more toiletries to get promotions, such as toilet paper.

English teacher looks for options at high prices

Professor Stephanie Kussik, from São Paulo, also tries to save money with products that are close to expiry. Image: Personal collection

English teacher at a private school Stephanie Kussik de Almeida Leite, 26, lives in São Paulo and says that the increase in market prices has made her look more closely at items close to expiration.

She says she never bought from those shelves, but has started doing so this year because of high prices. Today the focus is on finding milk and dairy products on sale.

“I have searched a lot and been attentive to these promotions. I go to the market every 15 days in search of discounts”, he says.

Other products that have already entered the teacher’s cart at a discount are cookies, ice cream and shampoo.

Has the search for almost expired products increased? Vinicius Alves, founder of Gooxxy, a company specialized in replacing products on the market, says that there has been an increase in demand and purchase of products close to expiration.

The company says that small business owners who do business with Gooxxy have seen a 20% increase in sales of products that cost less to consumers, such as cookies and yogurt, and a 50% increase for more expensive items, such as chocolate and cleaning supplies. This high was recorded in August this year compared to the same month last year.

Markets specialized in almost expired products: Jenny Balbino Rodrigues owns the O Barato da Vargem market, a little winner in Vargem Grande Paulista (SP). The businesswoman says that the segment grew with the pandemic and that it receives both low-class and middle-class customers.

“Vencidinho” is the popular name given to markets that only sell products that are close to expiration. In return, prices are lower than those charged in traditional markets.

Dayana Ferraz Primarano, a partner at Mercado Vanessa, a “vancidinho” who has three units in São Paulo and one in Osasco, says that more customers have sought out the market.

“In recent months, we have felt an increase in demand due to the need to save, with high product prices”, says Primarano.

Those who frequent these markets do not go there to make the purchase of the month, according to the businesswomen. The person enters the place thinking about buying a specific product, because they saw a promotion, or else they have the habit of going more than once a week to see what is at a good price that day.

What products sell the most? The two businesswomen say that meat is the product they sell the most.

Rising meat prices forced many Brazilians to consume less beef. A survey by Neogrid, a company specializing in digital solutions for supply chains, says that Brazilians have started to switch from beef to other products, such as eggs, sausage, pork and chicken.

As they work with near-expiration items, the products offered on the market vary according to what suppliers have available to sell. This means that markets are not always able to have meat.

The “vancidinhos” buy back merchandise from distributors, industry or large markets that offer the products before they expire.

The sales champions cited by Rodrigues and Primarano are:

Beef, especially the picanha

Other types of protein, such as chicken and sausage

Cold cuts such as salami, bologna and cheeses

Breads

yogurts

Can the market sell expired products? Neither traditional markets nor “vencidinhos” can sell products after the expiration date. Alves says that the consumer needs to be properly informed that the product is cheaper because it is close to expiry.

In traditional markets, items close to expiration must be separated from others and have a sign that makes it clear that that item is cheaper because it will expire soon. This goes for items that will expire in 30 days.

According to the law that prohibits the sale of expired products, those who disrespect the rule are subject to a penalty of two to five years in prison or payment of a fine.

Do products expire in the “unexpected”? It can happen, but the businesswomen say that the focus is to sell at any cost in these cases.

The closer to the expiration date, the lower the price.

“There are merchandise that causes damage. I prefer to put it almost as a donation because it is a decoy to the customer and he doesn’t come to get just that. I’m happy that the product doesn’t go to the trash and my store fills up”, says Rodrigues.