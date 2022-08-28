For Bahia’s game against Vasco, Enderson will have an almost complete cast for the first time | Bahia

Since arriving at Bahia to replace Guto Ferreira, coach Enderson Moreira has frequently been absent from the squad, whether due to injury or suspension. For the next match, however, he will have the practically the entire squad available, something desired by every football coach.

Tricolor faces Vasco this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Fonte Nova, for round #26 of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Enderson Moreira leads training at Bahia at Arena Fonte Nova — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Currently, Bahia’s medical department is empty. The only exception is Caio Vidal, who was last signed in the mid-season transfer window. The striker is recovering from an ankle injury, suffered at the time of Internacional, and is in the transition phase.

Another athlete who arrived on the last day of the transfer window was also forward Ytalo, on loan from Bragantino. Introduced earlier this week, he is ready to debut and becomes another option for Bahia’s offensive sector.

So far, in the twelve games played under the command of Enderson Moreira, Bahia has always had embezzlement. But the period of eleven days without matches served to rest players.

Also, whoever was in the medical department had time to recover. This is the case of defenders Luiz Otávio and Gabriel Noga, and striker Marco Antônio.

Bahia’s last match was a 1-1 draw with Londrina, on August 16, for round #25.

That way, Enderson will have practically the entire squad available against Vasco. Luiz Otávio’s return to the defensive sector, in place of Gabriel Xavier, is very likely.

Other changes from the last game may also happen. In addition to forward Ytalo, who can debut for Tricolor in this match is defender Noga.

The likely lineup has: Danilo Fernandes, Marcinho, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Rezende, Mugni and Daniel; Ricardo Goulart (Patrick de Lucca), Jacaré and Davó.

Team rotation

In this return to Bahia, Enderson Moreira used seven different attacks and only repeated the lineup once. That is, the coach sent to the field eleven different teams in 12 games.

Against Athletico-PR, for the Copa do Brasil, and against CRB, for Série B, the coach entered with the same squad, but did not win.

In addition, three different tactical formations were used, each in four games: 4-4-2, 4-3-3 and 3-5-2.

A Bahia team with the most climbed athletes by Enderson has: Danilo Fernandes (10 games); André (10), Ignacio (11), Luiz Otávio (8) and Matheus Bahia (11); Rezende (6), Patrick (8), Mugni (10) and Daniel (11); Raí (6) and Rodallega (7).

Bahia e Vasco is scheduled to be played this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Fonte Nova Arena. The confrontation is valid for the 26th round of Serie B and is expected to have a record audience. The tricolor crowd will fill the stadium and prepare a big party to encourage the team on the field.

With 44 points, the team from Bahia occupies the second place in the second, two more than Vasco, fourth place. In the first round, the team from Rio de Janeiro won 1-0.