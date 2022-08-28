Forró by Elba and Fagner, romanticism by Dilsinho, excitement by Ivete and piseiro by Vitor Fernandes mark the 1st night of the FIB | Winter Festival 2022

The first night of the Bahia Winter Festival, which takes place in Vitória da Conquista, southwest of the state, until Sunday (28), was marked by the diversity of musical genres.

The first day of the event featured forró by Elba and Fagner, romanticism by Dilsinho, agitation by Ivete Sangalo, who interacted at different times with the public, in addition to piseiro by Vitor Fernandes. Check out what happened below:

#fib2022: check out the best moments of Elba Ramalho and Fagner’s show

The first to take the main stage of the party were Fagner and Elba Ramalho, who performed a tribute show to Luiz Gonzaga. The songs warmed up the audience and recalled the successes of the King of Baião.

Elba Ramalho and Fagner mark the FIB show with forró, baião and xote; singer ended with a message for Dilsinho

Elba reinforced how much he likes Vitória da Conquista and the characteristic cold of the city. During the show, the artists duetted their hits and also had solo moments.

Fagner sang hits from his career such as: “Slides”, “Bubbles of Love” and “Revelation”. Elba Ramalho also made the audience sing with classics such as: “Back to my warmth” and even tributes to Alceu Valença, with “Anunciação” and Olodum with “Vem meu amor”.

The show ended with the two performers on stage and a revelation from Elba. The singer declared herself to singer Dilsinho, who was about to go on stage. “Hello Dilsinho, I’m your fan and I really love it”, she said.

#fib2022: check out the best moments of Dilsinho’s show

The second show of the event was performed by Dilsinho, who took the stage in the early hours of Saturday (27).

Pagoda and romanticism take over the FIB during Dilsinho’s show; singer took the opportunity to pay tribute to Ivete

Songs already consecrated by the artist such as: “Péssimo Negócios”, “Refém” and “Baby meet me” were part of the repertoire. The pagode singer also made a pout-porri with hits from Só Pra Contrariar, Sorriso Maroto, Os Travessos and Revelação.

At the end of the show, the singer paid tribute to Ivete Sangalo, who is the third attraction of the FIB.

#fib2022: check out the best moments from Ivete Sangalo’s show

Ivete Sangalo was the third attraction of the FIB. The singer took the stage at dawn this Saturday (27) and the show was marked by the interaction of the Bahian with the public.

Veveta, as she is affectionately called by fans, opened the show with the song “Tá Solteira, Mas Não Tá Sozinha”, recorded in partnership with Xanndy, lead singer of Harmonia do Samba.

At a certain point in the show, she stopped the presentation, because someone in the audience of the event got sick. “I won’t sing on the show until someone arrives [para socorrê-la]. [Ela] couldn’t stand it… When he saw me, he said ‘what a beautiful woman'”, he joked.

The Military Police arrived at the scene and rescued the person who was in the middle of the public. There are no details on what would have happened, nor details of the state of health.

At the end of the show, Ivete said that the singer Dilsinho passed in her dressing room. When citing the visit of the carioca, a fan who was in the audience called him hot. The Bahian woman, who doesn’t speak a word, replied in a joking tone:

“Yummy is my husband who came there today”.

Shaking until after five

#fib2022: check out the best moments of Vitor Fernandes’ show

Vitor Fernandes, known as Rei do Piseiro, closed the first day of the Winter Festival in style. After 4am on Saturday, the audience was still singing and dancing to the artist’s hits.

The singer started the show with the hit “Será que gives certo”, with whom he shares a duet with João Gomes. Then he bet on “Roxinho” and the result was a lot of “suffrence” at the party.

Rei do Piseiro also risked electronic and funk music in the repertoire. He kept the promise he made to g1 well:

“Good music to dance a little bit and kiss on the mouth”. It was a couple everywhere, many danced and others took the opportunity to start the day dating.

