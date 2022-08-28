From ‘joke’ to fundamental player. Second bicycle goal silenced Maracanã. “I love him”, confesses Abel Ferreira – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

On the first of October, Ron was a laughing stock.

After 22 matches, he had finally scored the first goal for Palmeiras.

He scored the fifth in the 5-0 rout against Bolívar.

The then president Mauricio Galiotte came to be questioned a lot.

For having invested 6 million euros, R$ 30.5 million, for 50% of the Athletico striker.

He was the club’s biggest signing of 2020.

A year and ten months later, the same Ronyelson da Silva Barbosa makes all the headlines on portals, he became the main character of discussion on TV shows. And he is praised on the radio.

For the wonderful goal he scored yesterday against Fluminense.

In the middle of Maracanã, in the very important confrontation in the Brazilian.

Goal that did not allow the team from Rio to come close to the lead. The result secured a quiet eight-point lead. 50 to 42 points, in the 24th round. It is undeniable that the title is drawing more and more green.

But the beauty of Ron’s goal was impressive. And more perfect than the first bike he had scored in the 5-0 rout against Cerro Porteño, in Libertadores.

At seven minutes of the first half, Dudu crossed, in the movement, Rony got rid of the marking. And, with 14 meters away from Fábio’s goal, he hit the beautiful bicycle.

It was his 42nd goal in 146 matches. He became increasingly instrumental in Abel Ferreira’s offensive scheme. As a winger, as a centre-forward, as a reference striker in the middle of the back, with his back to the goal.

Or was only concerned with blocking the opposing side.

“Some like it. Others don’t. I love him”, Abel Ferreira keeps repeating.

What seems like a joke is true.

The Portuguese made Palmeiras refuse two lucrative offers for Rony. He considers him paramount in the cast. The two have a close relationship. The player is very obedient and believes he learned ‘too much’ from Abel.

Rony is an example of the individualized work of the Portuguese coach. The attacker is capable of performing three tactical roles in the same match.

The striker believed he would have a quick spell at Palmeiras. He would soon go abroad. Again. He had a regular stint with Japan’s Albirex Niigata. The dream was Europe. So the player adapted so much to the club that he himself ruled out leaving. Only if it’s for a strong team with a huge salary.





But as much as Abel influenced Ron, it was the player who asked to rehearse the acrobatic move. The player is obsessive. And he wanted to score another bicycle goal anyway.

When he scored at Maracanã, he decided to provoke Abel Ferreira’s assistant, Vitor Castanheira. He said he would make another one on a bicycle, and he did.

To everyone’s amazement.

The acrobatic move silenced Maracanã.

Today, nobody laughs at Ron.





And he doesn’t even question his hiring at Palmeiras, quite the opposite.

It’s just praise.

But there are two responsible for the turnaround.

Abel Ferreira, who gave the player much more confidence, in addition to teaching him tactical functions.

And Ron himself.

If it weren’t for his perseverance, he wouldn’t be the player he is.

Much less would score yesterday’s spectacular goal…