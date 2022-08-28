Ftima Bernardes says goodbye to her daughter who is going to live abroad – Famosos



Playback / Instagram

Newsroom – Observatory of the Famous





08/27/2022 12:17

08/27/2022 12:17

Laura Bonemer, daughter of Ftima Bernardes and William Bonner, is moving. She is going to study abroad, and the family decided to say goodbye to the young woman on social media, this Friday (26)

‘I already miss you coming into my room and staying with me doing nothing. Of you laughing at me because you can’t pretend you’ve seen all the tiktoks I show you. Of us complaining every 5 minutes that we are bored, without doing anything to change it. Of us going to the kitchen at dawn to look for something to eat. I also miss irritating you and your kicks. I just won’t miss the scares you give me. Bon voyage! Tu nous manques dj’, wrote Bia Bonemer with the French flag emoji, showing that it must be to this European country that she is going. Her brother Vinicius Bonemer already lives there.

See also: Ftima Bernardes poses with her ex-husband and new wife

Ftima’s boyfriend, Tulio Gadelha, also made a point of paying tribute to his stepdaughter. ‘It was almost a hit and run’ to give her a tight hug. Laurinha will continue her studies away from home and we don’t know how long we will be away from her. She is very kind, likes to read and loves animals. We got closer in the pandemic, when we had to gather all the troops (the three) in the kitchen to make lunch. She is very intelligent, practical, organized, likes to work and study. She’ll do just fine out there. It hurt more to see your mother’s little heart squeezed’, said the deputy.

Now only Bia will continue to live with her mother in Rio de Janeiro. The triplets are the result of a marriage between Fatima and William that lasted 26 years. Recently, Ftima showed off her new look to her followers.



Playback / Instagram



Playback / Instagram

The post Ftima Bernardes says goodbye to her daughter who is going to live abroad was published first in Observatório dos Famosos.