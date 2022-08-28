Gabriel Magalhães fails, redeems himself and Arsenal beats Fulham in a comeback – 08/27/2022

In a busy game, Arsenal won over Fulham by 2-1. The redeeming afternoon was memorable for defender Gabriel Magalhães, who missed a goal from Mitrovic and, at the end of the game, guaranteed the Gunners victory.

The first stage was marked by a lukewarm game, and Arsenal’s difficulty in converting promising attacks. The team coached by Mikel Arteta managed to scare Fulham’s defense, but goalkeeper Leno proved to be insurmountable and practically didn’t give any openings for the opponent’s attack.

Fulham took advantage of the spaces left by Arsenal’s wingers during the climbs. Marco Silva put his classic 4-2-3-1, set up in a defensive way, in which, under the massive attack of the Gunners, a line of 5 was formed that caused difficulties for Gabriel Jesus.

busy second half

Fate wanted the second stage to be more disputed than the first, despite the possession of the ball having been favorable to Arsenal, in addition to Marco Silva’s ultra-defensive strategy.

At 56, Mitrovic took advantage of the mistake made by Brazilian Gabriel Magalhães and opened the scoring at Emirates Stadium. The visiting team believed they could withstand the enormous pressure of the Gunners, who placed their three forwards inside Fulham’s penalty area.

Marco Silva modified his team to a 5-4-1, putting the Brazilian Andreas Pereira to play close to Mitrovic, relying on the rises of the counterattack, which appeared, but were missed by both teams.

At 65, Odegaard tied the game, in a shot that had a deflection and deceived the goalkeeper Leno.

Gabriel’s Day

It was an exciting and blessed afternoon for the Brazilians who bear the name ‘Gabriel’ in Mikel Arteta’s cast. Throughout the match, the Brazilians were insistently called on both in the offensive and defensive sectors.

Under the eyes of Tite, who has been defining the last names of the Brazilian National Team for the Qatar World Cup, Gabriel Jesus acted more freely than usual with Arteta and took advantage of the opportunity, playing a good game, but below what was expected. wait for shirt 9.

Martinelli justified why he has been a starter in the Gunner attack. The player managed to skewer the Fulham defense in an uncomfortable way and even secured an assist in the turnaround goal.

But none of Arsenal’s ‘Gabriéis’ had as much brilliance as Gabriel Magalhães: the defender who was responsible for the mistake that caused Mitrovic’s goal and redeemed himself in the corner taken by Martinelli, turning the score around and guaranteeing leader Arsenal’s fourth victory in the Championship. English.