Gasoline drops another 5.1% and price goes to R$ 5.25, lowest value in 18 months – News

O average fuel price in the country’s gas stations recorded a new drop this week. The liter of gasoline went from R$5.40 to R$5.25, down 5.1% from the previous week, and the lowest value since February 2021. The value is declining for the ninth week in a row, according to a survey. of the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels), held between the 21st and 26th of August.

Diesel registered the biggest reduction so far, of 6.5%, from R$ 7.05 to R$ 6.93%. Ethanol fell by 3.8%, from R$3.98 to R$3.84.

Since the week of June 19 to 25, when the liter of gasoline reached its highest value, R$ 7.39, the price has already dropped 28.9% (R$ 2.14). The lowest value recorded this week was in Francisco Beltrão (PR), R$ 4.19 a liter. The highest was found in Tefé (AM), at R$ 7.00.





The decline in fuel prices is also motivated by the exemption from the ICMS rate on gasoline and electricity. In addition, the decline follows the three reductions in value at refineries authorized by Petrobras in less than a month.

The result is already reflected in the economy, causing the biggest deflation since 1980, the year that marks the beginning of the historical series of the indicator, and should cause a new fall in prices this August. In July, the 0.68% decline in the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) was guided, precisely, by fuel prices (-14.15%).

According to data from this month’s inflation preview, the IPCA-15, fuels registered a reduction of 15.33%. Gasoline was 16.80% cheaper and was the main responsible for pulling the index down.



