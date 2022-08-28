Gasoline price drops for the second week in a row, says ANP | Economy



Average price dropped 2.7% to R$5.25 a liter

Published 08/27/2022 15:28

Twelve days after the 4.8% reduction in the price of gasoline at Petrobras refineries, fuel dropped again in the week of August 21 to 27 compared to the previous week, according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The average price dropped 2.7% to R$5.25 a liter. The highest price found by the ANP was R$ 7.00 a liter, in the city of Tefé (AM), and the lowest, R$ 4.19, in Castro (PR).

Diesel also continues to decline in the domestic market, according to a nationwide survey by the ANP. The drop in the last week was 1.7%, with the average price of R$ 7.01 per litre. The highest value was found at R$ 8.98, in Barra Mansa (RJ), and the lowest at R$ 5.99 a liter, in Florianópolis (SC).

In comparison with the international market, gasoline is 7% more expensive in Brazil, according to the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), and may suffer a reduction of R$ 0.22 per liter, while diesel is 5% below that practiced in the Gulf of Mexico, used as a parameter by importers, and should have increased by R$ 0.26 per liter to reach parity with international prices.

The price difference in relation to the foreign market for diesel is higher in the Port of Aratu, in Bahia, where the fuel is being sold at a price 10% lower than in the Gulf. In the case of gasoline, the port of Suape, in Pernambuco, is the one with the greatest discrepancy in relation to the international market, with the price 10% above that practiced in the Gulf, indicating a favorable window for imports.