Globo wants Marina Ruy Barbosa to return. Find out what she replied

Marina Ruy Barbosa was present at Baile do BB, a luxury event promoted by Beto Pacheco, last Friday (26/8). In a conversation with this team, the actress gave some spoilers about her career on the small screen, and answered if she will return to TV Globo’s open programming.

Off the air since her performance in The Seventh Guardian, in 2019, the businesswoman has not returned to the open channel. With the large number of actors and actresses leaving the network in recent months, much has been speculated about Marina being the next on this “list”, but it seems that this is not in her plans. Asked about her return, Barbosa replied that this is a topic on the agenda: “Yes, I have been talking about [volta à TV]. I’m still hired by Globo, but they haven’t hit the hammer yet.”

Acting, however, remains part of the artist’s life. According to Marina, the post-production of Rio Connection is already underway. In the Globoplay original series, in partnership with Sony, she will play a nightclub singer.

Although acting represents part of her essence, Marina does not hides that one of its biggest focuses, currently, is on the clothing brand that it launched two years ago. “I’m focused on my brand, which is my two-year-old baby Ginger. I, as a fashion lover, am increasingly in this area, dedicating myself a lot”.

