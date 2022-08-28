Globo will broadcast three games LIVE today (28); see which

Credit: Disclosure

Weekend of a lot of ball rolling and another important round in the Brasileirão. Today, Globo will broadcast three games LIVE at the traditional time of 16:00 (from Brasília). There will be two Serie A games and a direct confrontation of Serie B.

Globo’s main game today will be the match between Bahia x Vasco, which will go to the vast majority of the network. The duel is worth the runner-up of the Brasileirão Serie B. Tricolor is the current runner-up with 44 points, while Cruzmaltino comes in fourth with 42.

For Série A, Globo broadcasts the classic Minas Gerais between América-MG x Atlético-MG. The Coelho comes in great sequence, which put him in the first part of the table. Galo, on the other hand, is trying to recover from the crisis that even generated a demand for organized supporters in the CT.

Finally, the tricolor duel. At Morumbi, São Paulo receives Fortaleza in a positional game. The tricolor from São Paulo is currently 12th with 29 points, but Leão comes close behind with 27.

CHECK OUT THE GAMES THAT GLOBO BROADCAST LIVE TODAY:

16h – América-MG x Atlético-MG (Brazilian Championship – Serie A)

Broadcast: TV Globo to Minas Gerais;

Rogério Corrêa tells the story of the match alongside commentators Henrique Fernandes and Fábio Junior.

4pm – São Paulo vs Fortaleza (Brazilian Championship – Serie A)

Broadcast: TV Globo to São Paulo, Ceará, Paraíba, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, Goiás, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul;

The game will have narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Caio Ribeiro, Richarlyson and Paulo César de Oliveira.

4pm – Bahia vs Vasco (Brazilian Championship – Serie B)

Broadcast: TV Globo to Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Pernambuco, Acre, Amapá, Rondônia, Roraima, Pará, Piauí, Amazonas, Maranhão, Sergipe, Rio Grande do Norte, Alagoas and Espírito Santo, Federal District and the city of Juiz de Fora -MG;

Narration by Gustavo Villani, and comments by Junior, Roger Flores and Sálvio Spinola.