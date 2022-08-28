Goiás wins Atlético-GO, targets the G6 and complicates the rival

In the Goiás classic valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, Goiás and Atlético were only thinking about winning before the ball rolled at Serrinha stadium, in Goiânia. And who did best were the owners of the house. Taking advantage of the turbulent moment on the part of the Dragon, Verdão imposed its strength and beat the rival by 2 to 1.

Goiás’ goals were scored by Caetano, at 10 minutes of the first half, and by Marquinhos Gabriel, at eight minutes of the second half. Atletico-GO scored by Shaylon, in the 38th minute of the second half. The result gave relief to coach Jair Ventura’s team and caused the frustration of those commanded by Jorginho.

With the victory, the hosts reached 32 points, jumping to 9th place in the table. The visitors, on the other hand, parked at 22 points and are in the relegation zone, in 19th position.

Goiás opens the count

Making the home factor count, the Goiás team didn’t take long to open the score in Serrinha. In the 10th minute, after a corner kick by Marquinhos Gabriel, Caetano managed to head in, with the ball deflecting Klaus before entering.

Practically in the next move, taking advantage of the moment, the home team even extended with Pedro Raul, after another cross by Marquinhos Gabriel. However, the goal was disallowed as the attacker was caught in an offside position.

Atletico reacts

Noticing the opponent putting pressure on the game, coach Jorginho, worried not only by the fact that his team was losing but also by the need for a victory, decided to change the team, He then promoted his first exchanges, making three at once. before 30 minutes of play

With his changes on the field, the Dragon even improved a little. Seeking more attack, the team managed to create good chances, but still found it difficult to reach the opponent’s goal. The best opportunity in the first half came with Wellington Rato, who saw his kick startle goalkeeper Tadeu.

Goiás expands

Not unlike how it was in the initial stage, the team led by Jair Ventura tried to score in the first minutes of the second half. This time at 8, Marquinhos Gabriel took the leftovers in the rival area and finished with no chance for Renan.

And if the situation was not the easiest for the Dragon, it got even more complicated. Moments after the goal, Hayner ended up receiving the red card, leaving the visitors one less on the field.

Another sending off and goal

With time passing, both coaches then decided to promote new substitutions. However, in the final stretch of the stage, the number of athletes from both sides returned to equal after Caio, from Goiás, also received a red card.

Trying to take advantage of the opportunities, Atlético tried to go up, and did well. In the 38th minute, Shaylon received in the area, managed to turn over the mark and hit the back of the net, decreasing the marker.

Sketching a reaction at the end in search of a tie, O Dragão saw Goiás’ defensive system show security. The home team managed to hold the result until the final whistle at Serrinha.

Goiás returns to the field on September 5, for the Brasileirão against Santos, in Vila Belmiro. Atlético-GO, on the other hand, has a commitment before, next Thursday (1), for the South American semifinal against São Paulo.

Datasheet

Goiás 2 x 1 Atletico-GO

Date and time: 27/08/2022 – 16:30 (from Brasilia)

Place: Serrinha Stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Assistants: Nailton de Sousa Oliveira (CE) and Márcia Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Yellow cards: Maguinho, 15’/1ºT; Wanderson, 34’/1ºT; Auremir, 3’/2°T;

Red card: Hayner, 11’/2ºT; Caio, 34’/2nd

goals: Caetano, 10’/1ºT (1-0); Marquinhos Gabriel, 8’/2nd (2-0); Shaylon, 38’/2nd (2-1)

GOIÁS: Thaddeus; Maguinho (Caio, at half-time), Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio (Danilo Barcelos, 33’/2nd); Auremir (Matheus Sales, at 13’/2ºT), Marquinhos Gabriel (Luan Dias, 32’/2ºT) and Diego (Apodi, at 22’/2ºT); Vinicius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte. (Coach: Jair Ventura)

ATHLETIC-GO: Renan; Hayner, Wanderson, Klaus and Arthur Henrique; Gabriel Baralhas (Edson Fernando, at 28’/2ºT; Dudu, 31’/2ºT), Marlon Freitas and Jorginho (Kelvin, at 28’/2ºT; Shaylon, 31’/2ºT); Airton (Peglow, at 28’/2ºT), Wellington Rato and Luiz Fernando. (Coach: Jorge)