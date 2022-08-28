Goodbye, hair loss! Stop eating THIS and get your hair back healthy

One of the greatest fears of modern man is to arrive at the moment in life where it is no longer possible to beat baldness without medical help. We are even seeing an increase in the number of products against the drop on sale. Some of them even promise that the hair will grow back quickly and abundantly.

Unfortunately, many of these promises are false and are more aimed at deceiving people who are desperate for locks that are left in the past, so the most recommended it’s taking care of the hair that’s still there so you don’t have to run after the damage.

And speaking of care, did you know that even what you eat can be related to this fall that doesn’t seem to end? So it is! Today we are going to address five of the foods that everyone should avoid consuming when they see themselves in treatment or realize that their hair is falling out more than usual.

1. French fries

Potatoes can be wonderfully delicious, that’s an undeniable fact, but they are a danger to your arteries as well as your scalp!

It turns out that fried foods in general are bad for testosterone, which is precisely the hormone that is related to hair loss. We mention the potato specifically because it is obvious that it is the queen of frying, but we must be careful with any other.

2. Light food

This may seem like a contradiction, since we covered fried stuff just above, but calm down! You will understand. The issue is that many light products try to sweeten them using substances other than sugar. The problem is precisely the chemistry involved to compensate for the lack of candy.

Believe me, they can make the wires thinner, thinner and more likely to fall out. That way, before jumping headlong into sweeteners and products of that kind, read the composition and see what’s there. Check additives, colorings and preservatives.

3. Refined carbohydrates

Of course, carbohydrates should not be completely eliminated from our body, as they play an important role, but that does not mean that we can or should abuse them. Foods such as white bread, sweets and even some pasta need to be ingested with a little responsibility.

Not only with your body, but with your hair as well, as it also ends up compromised when we have to deal with a lot of sugar running through the body.

4. Saturated fats

The excess fat ends up coming out of the pores, which causes the hair follicles to be covered. So the wire really comes out! Keeping that in mind, avoid eating too much of the high fat stuff, as this will end up helping you and improving your cholesterol. It will also help you with your possible problems of baldness.

5. Soft drinks

Let’s talk about the food that is the number one enemy of any nutritionist? Most of them will look at you and tell you right away to cut that drink out of your life, because it can hurt you on so many levels!

Hair loss is in the middle, as the famous “soda” has it all, that is, there is sugar, a lot of dye and carbohydrates… Anyway, it’s the real combo for destruction. Also watch out for some soft drinks, as they use refined carbohydrates. It’s the ideal combination to put an end to the health of your hair.