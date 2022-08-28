Got high glucose? Stop eating these foods in the morning; see why

Controlling glucose is definitely not an easy thing, especially since there are so many, so many foods that can cause it to rise, that we often don’t even know that it can hurt us. We have to take care of absolutely every type of meal we make, from dinner to breakfast.

And did you know that precisely because it is the first meal of the day, there are some foods that we should avoid consuming during breakfast? In Brazil, the tradition is that this is the busiest time of the day, that is, we eat anything and go to work. It shouldn’t be like that! Knowing this, we have to take a lot more caution therefore.

To help you with this prevention, we are going to list some of the things that everyone should avoid eating in the early hours of the day whenever possible. Especially those who already have very low glucose.

1. Carbohydrates

Starting then with an enemy that tends to always be present in everyone’s diet. Carbohydrates provide an important service for our body, but it must be consumed with care.

White bread, which is very traditional, should be left out. It is difficult, but it is a necessary effort for health.

2. Fruit juices

When unaccompanied people think of healthy things, fruits tend to come to mind right away. From there, the subject goes out eating them in droves without even understanding exactly what they can do for the body. What not everyone knows is that there are fruits that are not recommended for those who have a problem with this sugar tax.

Pineapple, oranges and bananas, for example, do not help these people at all. Because of the nutrients, they can even raise your blood sugar level. Watch out!

3. Processed meats

This type of meat is another universal enemy of diets. The problem is that some of them are very present in Brazilian mornings. Salami, ham, bacon and a few others make it too difficult to control blood glucose. These foods even help with weight gain.

Nutritionists don’t recommend none of that at any time of day. In the cafe then? It is unanimous that you should avoid them as much as you can.

This may have left you a little confused, after all, what’s the best way to eat in the morning? What can you eat without compromising your blood sugar? We’ve put together a short list of suggestions: