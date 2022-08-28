Green Day debuts at Rock in Rio in a show that shares career with old and new pop-punk fans | Rock in Rio 2022

Green Day’s show at Rock in Rio 2022 will be a historic repair. After 35 years of career, they will finally play at the festival here. The band headlines on Friday, September 9th.

SCHEDULE: See the complete Rock in Rio line-up

During those three decades they were independent hardcore kids, pop-punk sensation, alternative rock phenom, and ultimately arena rock idols.

The trio has never set foot in the City of Rock, but has come to Brazil three times:

In 1998, when international tours were much rarer in the country, they came on the “Nimrod” album tour. There were two shows in SP, one in Rio and one in BH. Admission cost R$20.

In 2010, with much higher production, they returned on the “21st Century Breakdown” tour. They went to Rio, Brasília, Porto Alegre and SP, with a celebration for 20 thousand people at Anhembi.

In 2017, Brazil received the complete Green Day package: fan playing guitar, fireworks, political speeches, water jet, t-shirt cannon, flags and carnival costumes.

The last few shows have attracted two generations of fans: those who knew them at the height of the bubblegum riffs of “Dookie” in the mid-’90s, those who began to like the politicized “punk-rock opera” “American Idiot”, ten years later.

The new visit to Brazil takes place in a good period, with the sound of the band’s origins, pop-punk, rising again among new fans – which supposes a third group of fans in the audience.

Green Day itself remained high, but the style that consecrated the band in the 90s has been dated in recent years. However, he came back in mixes with rap and viral on TikTok.

The band’s most recent album is 2020’s “Father of all motherfuckers”, and the trio released a few single songs afterwards. But none of this appears in the repertoire of the most recent shows.

The repertoire is a “greatest hits” that Rock in Rio deserves in this late debut.

What will be Green Day’s setlist at Rock in Rio?

See the repertoire of the band’s most recent shows: