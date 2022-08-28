Haaland scores three to command City comeback over Crystal Palace

Manchester City achieved a great comeback and beat Crystal Palace 4-2 in the Premier League. After losing 2-0 in the first half, Pep Guardiola’s team reacted with goals from Bernardo Silva and Haaland (3) and won another victory in the Premier League.

With the victory, City provisionally took the lead in the Premier League, now with 10 points. Guardiola’s men could still be overtaken by Arsenal, who enter the field later. Crystal Palace, in turn, continues with four points, in 13th position.

In the next round, City play at home against Nottingham Forest. The teams enter the field next Wednesday (31), at 15:30 (Brasília time). Crystal Palace welcomes Brentford next Tuesday (30), at 3:30 pm (GMT).

Surprise

After just four minutes, Crystal Palace charged a lateral free kick in the area and the ball hit Stones’ leg and went into the Manchester City defender’s own goal.

At 21, the London team widened with Andersen taking advantage of a corner kick and heading with no chance for Ederson.

Shortly after conceding the 2nd goal, Manchester City tried to wake up for the game. In the 22nd minute, Haaland was triggered by the left side of the area, but he finished in the net from the outside. At the end of the first half, Phil Foden received a cross from the right side, but headed over the free goal.

draw early

In the second half, Manchester City prevailed in the match. At eight minutes, Bernardo Silva received a throw from the right side, led the play through the middle and reduced the score with a submission in the corner. At 16, Haaland received a cross from Foden and headed it to tie the game.

Haaland scored three times in City’s win over Crystal Palace Image: Playback/Twitter/ManCity

Haaland’s brilliance secures the turn

At 24, after a beautiful exchange of passes in the area, Haaland was found free of marking in the area and only played to turn the game around. In the 35th minute, the Norwegian striker received a pass from Gundogan, won the opposing defense’s play and touched the back of the net to score his 3rd goal and close the scoring.