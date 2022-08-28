Hamilton pleads guilty for crash with Alonso in Belgium – Formula 1 News

Hamilton tried to pass Alonso on the outside, but closed rival and took the worst (Photo: Reproduction / F1)

Lewis Hamilton took the blame for the incident with Fernando Alonso on the first lap of the Belgian GP, ​​this Sunday (28). The seven-time champion was fighting for position with the Alpine driver when he tried to overtake on the outside at Les Combes. But the two ended up touching, and Hamilton was the one who got the worst, catapulting on the track and abandoning in the sequence.

The two-time champion continued in the race, but shouted against his rival’s maneuver over the radio, saying that Hamilton “only knows how to drive when he starts first”, and even called him an “idiot”. To journalists, the #44 Mercedes took responsibility.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Lewis Hamilton (Photo: AFP)

“Looking at the pictures, he was in my blind spot, and I didn’t leave enough space,” explained the Englishman. “Today, it was my fault. I just apologize to the team, he was in my blind spot.”

With the incident, Hamilton ended a streak of five podium finishes in the last five races. The Englishman, however, complained a lot about the W13’s performance over the weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, going so far as to say that he would not miss the car at the end of the season.

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.