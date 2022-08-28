“He couldn’t talk to me”; Isabel Teixeira reveals that after the scene of Maria Bruaca in Pantanal, her father didn’t speak to her for two days

The character Maria Bruaca, played by Isabel Teixeirain the soap opera wetland, has already been popular with the public and this success is also recognized by the actress’s family. In an interview with the newspaper EXTRA, Isabel said that after the scene in which she appears, already in her phase as Maria Chalaneirasinging alongside eugenieo (Almir Sater), her father was so shocked that he couldn’t speak to her for two days.

The song “Meu Primeiro Amor”, recorded by the duo Cascatinha & Inhana, was one of the songs that the character sang in the feuilleton. A suggestion by the actress, which came not only from her observations about the character and exchanges with the soap opera team, but also from conversations with her father, Renato Teixeira. For the musician it was a surprise to see his daughter singing such a song.

“My father couldn’t talk to me for a couple of days. That’s his way of saying he was very emotional, I know. It’s being quiet a little so you can talk later. So, when he stayed with him for a day, I already said: “Oh, he took him” — says the musician’s daughter, who also talks about her relationship with her brother, Chico Teixeira: — He is already all sprawled, speaks at the time, says: “I’m crying, what a beautiful thing”. And it’s crazy, because it’s a family of singers and I’m not a singer. I’m an actress who sings. And the Maria Bruaca who sings