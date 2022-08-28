How many holes are there in the t-shirt? Attention, it’s not as easy as it looks!

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on How many holes are there in the t-shirt? Attention, it’s not as easy as it looks! 1 Views

The best hiding place is the one that is in plain sight, right? This is an old saying that bets on obviousness as a great way to hide secrets. Based on this principle, a great logic test was created and disseminated on the internet recently.

See too: Challenge: find the only puppy that is different from the rest

Count how many holes there are in the shirt

The proposal of logic test is to count how many holes there are in the shirt in just 20 seconds. If you are able to find the right answer, you will be part of a small group of netizens who understood what the purpose of the game was.

Remember that the most obvious secrets can be the hardest to decipher. So be sure of the result before reporting the answer that came to your mind. Count how many holes or holes the black shirt in the illustration has.

Don’t worry, this isn’t some bad prank or some kind of optical illusion. This is just a logic test that might surprise you a lot with the answer.

What is the actual result of the logic test? Check how many holes there are

If you couldn’t find the right answer in 20 seconds or you already know what the result is, it’s worth checking out right now. First, take another look at the image and count the number of holes again, remembering that the logic test needs well-developed reasoning.

If your answer was 6, then know you got it right. Well, there are 6 holes in the shirt and not just 2 as some mentioned to complete the challenge quickly.

The holes are as follows:

  • There are 2 holes on the front of the garment;
  • There is the hole through which the person’s head passes;
  • There is the hole to place the right arm;
  • It has the hole to place the left arm;
  • There is a hole through which the body of the wearer passes.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Makro’s departure from Brazil may make room for Muffato’s arrival in the capital of São Paulo

The group Makro is ready to leave the country – to carry out the strategy, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved