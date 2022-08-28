How many holes are there in the t-shirt? Attention, it’s not as easy as it looks!

The best hiding place is the one that is in plain sight, right? This is an old saying that bets on obviousness as a great way to hide secrets. Based on this principle, a great logic test was created and disseminated on the internet recently.

Count how many holes there are in the shirt

The proposal of logic test is to count how many holes there are in the shirt in just 20 seconds. If you are able to find the right answer, you will be part of a small group of netizens who understood what the purpose of the game was.

Remember that the most obvious secrets can be the hardest to decipher. So be sure of the result before reporting the answer that came to your mind. Count how many holes or holes the black shirt in the illustration has.

Don’t worry, this isn’t some bad prank or some kind of optical illusion. This is just a logic test that might surprise you a lot with the answer.

What is the actual result of the logic test? Check how many holes there are

If you couldn’t find the right answer in 20 seconds or you already know what the result is, it’s worth checking out right now. First, take another look at the image and count the number of holes again, remembering that the logic test needs well-developed reasoning.

If your answer was 6, then know you got it right. Well, there are 6 holes in the shirt and not just 2 as some mentioned to complete the challenge quickly.

The holes are as follows: