How much does it cost to travel to Orlando in 2022? – Valéria Bretas – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

No matter the age, a trip to Orlando, in the South of the United States, stirs the imagination of many people and family groups. The magical environment surrounded by large Disney parks is among the favorite destinations for Brazilians throughout the year and especially during the July school holidays, according to booking platform Booking.

But the fact is that embarking on this adventure has become a greater challenge due to the soaring dollar and the rise in airline ticket prices. This does not mean that making the trip of your dreams has become an impossible mission: with organization, financial planning and some tips, your trip can still fit in your pocket.

And the numbers show that there is breath to travel. National tourism revenue, for example, closed the first half of the year with R$ 94 billion, a 33.5% jump over the same period last year. The data are from FecomercioSP based on information from the IBGE.

This month, I had the opportunity to visit the city and the main theme parks. I’m going to share with you all the expenses you need to get on your radar before you start planning your vacation. If you’ve been to Orlando, tell me your tips to save money. If you’re still going and have doubts, you can look for me at @valeriabretas.

Before going straight to the point, I make some important warnings: the dollar rate fluctuates daily. That is, all the simulations below considered a query carried out on August 24th for a trip from October 30th to November 9th, 2022. The values ​​were calculated based on the conversion of the exchange rate performed on Avenue’s current dollar account.

cheap air tickets

There are some specific techniques that can help you save up to 70% when buying airline tickets; here are some tips on how to do this.

To simulate the best values, I considered two strategies. At first, I made the query on Google Flights, departing through the city of São Paulo on October 30th. After observing which airlines operated on those dates, I wrote down the values ​​and did the same search directly on the companies’ website.

The cheapest ticket I found was direct via Copa Airlines, for US$ 705.87 including all taxes. Considering the dollar at BRL 5.17 (on August 24), the round trip ticket, with a fast connection in Panama, would cost BRL 3,766.05 per person.

For comparison purposes, I did the same search for another airline that operates a direct flight (considering the same dates): the individual value would be R$ 5,140.43, with taxes – a difference of 26.7% in the price Final. In this video, I show you how to do the search.

The advantage is that the Cup created a hub of the Americas in Panama to facilitate connectivity between regions. This means that the number of flights operated has been much higher and the consequence is a drop in the price of air tickets.

Even if the flight is not direct to your final destination, the ticket is cheaper and the waiting time for the connection is very low. On my round trip, for example, I disembarked from the first leg and already made my boarding in the same room – without having to worry about time and bags, already dispatched straight to Orlando.

It is worth mentioning that Copa received the seal of the most punctual airline in Latin America for the 8th consecutive year, according to Cirium, a global leader in aviation data and analytics.

Orlando accommodation

There are numerous accommodation options in Orlando and it all depends on your budget.

If the idea is to take a luxury trip, Disney resorts, or even external ones, are excellent. For those who choose this stay, there are several benefits, such as a cable car that connects the hotel directly to the park and the “skip line” at attractions, for example.

For this profile, I selected the cheapest option within the Epcot park resort area, Disney’s Caribbean Beach. The daily rate is US$ 522 for a group of up to 5 people. For 10 days, the approximate value would be US$ 4,698, equivalent to R$ 27.8 thousand with the dollar at R$ 5.17.

The second option is aimed at comfortable and affordable accommodation, via the Airbnb platform. The Kissimmee region has more competitive prices and is very close to the parks, about 15 minutes by car. There, it is possible to find a studio rate for US$ 73 – this is for solo travelers. On the same basis as the previous search, with 5 people, there are options for US$ 128 per day.

For 10 days, therefore, the approximate value would be US$ 1,283, equivalent to R$ 6.8 thousand for the period with the dollar at R$ 5.17.

Disney Parks and Attractions

That was my first trip to Orlando. After simulating the prices directly through the websites and doing all my research, I understood that the best way would be to look for an agency to take care of part of the process.

the agency team @disneysopravoce showed that the decision was right. In general, they offer a variety of services to travelers, such as house rentals, car reservations and Disney parks advice. But I will report my experience with support at attractions.

Value-wise, they offer a discount on the total cost and a host of freebies, such as tickets to the famous Madame Tussauds wax museum and other local attractions.

But let’s get down to business. I did a classic simulation for a family of four, considering two adults and two children for the entire period of the trip:

3 days at Disney parks for 4: US$ 770 (or R$ 4,100 at the base price)

2 days at Universal’s parks US$594 (or R$3,100 at the base price)

1 day at Sea World park for everyone: US$ 99 (or R$ 528 at the base price)

Tickets for Madame Tussauds

Tickets to the Sea Life Aquarium

Tickets to Icon Park

The final budget, including fees, would be US$ 3,364.54 (or R$ 17,900 in the base quotation). The interesting thing is that the agency is owned by a Brazilian woman, so all communication is done in Portuguese and they even accept payment in up to 8 installments. With proper financial planning, the credit card can be a great ally for paying for parks and tours.

Of course I brought the parallel comparison. Using exactly the same budget, I looked for the value of each activity if I made the purchase directly through the website. The final value would be: US$ 3,570.24 (or R$ 19 thousand in the base price).

Conclusion: buying tours on your own can be 6.3% more expensive. See how to save

There is an extra factor in this equation. During the days I spent in Florida, the @disneysopravoce team showed the importance of having support. Disney recently opened a service that has even caused some controversy among tourists: Disney Genie+.

It is a kind of free system to help with movement within the parks, with personalized tips and recommendations to avoid queues and stay on top of available activities. Through the app, it is possible to buy the “Lightning Lane”, which is nothing more than a pass to access a faster line for toys. Those who choose the “skip the line”, however, need to schedule the entrance time of the attractions.

Monitoring queue time and open times is extra work. When hiring an agency, this is no longer a concern – especially if you are in a larger group of people. Even traveling alone, this practicality was essential to enjoy a greater number of attractions.

I leave it here another golden tip for those who prefer to buy specific tours abroad with payment in real, in installments. The Booking.com platform now offers more than 30,000 attractions and experiences around the world for every type of traveler – from sunset boat rides, musicals, museums and nature experiences.

In Orlando, for example, there are 37 options that are out of the ordinary (Titanic exhibition, Kart ride, horseback ride, among others). It’s worth doing a quick site search before boarding!

Transportation in Orlando

It is possible to get around Orlando with public transportation apps such as Uber and Lyft. After all, it is worth considering that the average price of parking in each park can reach US$ 25 per day.

Even so, renting a vehicle directly from the airport can have a lower cost, especially if we put everything at the tip of the pencil, such as comfort, the round trip from your accommodation to the airport, visiting outlets, stores, among others.

I made my appointment to pick up a car between October 30th and November 9th on the Yelp Cars Rental website, the company that I leased this August. The value of an average car with wi-fi, full insurance, 24-hour assistance and tolls is US$ 650 for the period.

For transportation, I also chose a Brazilian agency. In other countries, I usually use global search engines and compare the prices of rental companies. However, there are some fees in Orlando that we discover only after the vehicle is delivered, mainly tolls and additional coverage in the insurance policy.

Nothing prevents you from taking a look at Expedia, Rental Cars and others, but Yelp gave me the best value for money considering the final amount of each fee charged. And here there is the same advantage of the agency: we can make the payment in reais and in up to 4 installments.

food and shopping

The food and shopping part is very individual and will depend on the consumption habits of each person and family group. My daily spend, for example, was $50 for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; but I didn’t always eat three meals a day.

For a 10-day individual simulation, you can consider a budget of US$500. At the parks, meals can range from US$8 (smaller snacks) to US$30 (for more complex options).

The tip is to take a bottle of water to use the refill and some snacks in your backpack. All tourists are searched at the entrance, but drinks and food are allowed. That is, it is possible to save a lot if there is planning.

The same goes for shopping for souvenirs, clothes and souvenirs. Inflation in the United States is at the worst level in the last 40 years, so prices are more robust. Choose to visit stores outside the parks and buy clothes directly at the outlets.

Conclusion: How much does it cost to travel to Orlando in 2022?

I did all the simulations and dollar conversion with the support of a tool from Avenue, a North American stockbroker.

The company makes a comparison between its current account in dollars (I’ve been using it for a year and I consider it the best option on the market), a credit card from a traditional bank, a digital bank card and a prepaid card from an exchange house.

The tool shows that it would be necessary to pay 8% more of the final amount (totaling R$ 27,300) to pay for the trip through a prepaid currency exchange card – a very common option among Brazilians.

Putting all expenses into the calculator, the cost of a trip to Orlando in 2022 would be approximately $4,100 (or $22,200 on a baseline of $5.17).

It is worth mentioning, however, that this value is individual and does not consider the possibility of sharing expenses. With one more person, for example, the transport costs would be the same, but dividing the amount by two – this would reduce the total amount to US$ 3,800 (or R$ 20,500 on a reference basis).

Spending Description Value (in US$) Airfare Airfare + taxes with Copa Airlines (October 30 to November 9, 2022) 705.87 Accommodation 10 days on Airbnb (1 person) 730 Meals Average cost with breakfast, lunch and dinner 500 Transport Car rental expenses 650 tours Tourist attractions, museums and parks 940.52 Shopping Souvenirs, outlets and souvenirs 500 Travel insurance Travel insurance 50 Other Expenses Other non-specific expenses 100 Amount: 3,851.39

*Values ​​referring to August 24, with the dollar at R$ 5.17 in the Avenue dollar current account.

