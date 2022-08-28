how much interview at Jornal Nacional yielded to Globo

The hearings held in the “Jornal Nacional” with presidential candidates in the 2022 elections generated different audiences for TV Globo during the week. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) were interviewed by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos.

According to data released by Ricardo Feltrin, columnist for splash, Bolsonaro garnered the largest audience in the period. Despite the broadcaster leading the time, Tebet was the least watched by the public among the candidates.

Debut with current president

On Monday (22), Bolsonaro earned the highest rating of “JN” on Globo, at least since September last year. With 32.3 points (with 46.3% of “share”), it was one of the biggest brands of the broadcaster this year.

The peak of the interview of the current president to “JN” was 37 points. On Monday of the previous week (15), the average was 26.5 points.

During the interview with Ciro Gomes, the TV news audience stood at 29.2 points last Tuesday (23).

‘Cute’ dispute with Lula

The interview with the former president last Thursday (25) yielded 31.9 audience points in Greater São Paulo, a thermometer of the market and the Ibope.

Globo had 4.5 times more audience than SBT, which ranked second in the Ibope, points out Feltrin. The interview with Lula was just 0.8 point below the conversation with Bolsonaro in the “Jornal Nacional”.

Between 8:31 pm and 9:11 pm, when the interview with Lula was aired, “JN” had a peak audience of 34 points, three less than that of the PL candidate.

The lowest rate was from Simone Tebet. In the 40 minutes in which it was interviewed by William and Renata, the TV news audience in São Paulo was 21.2 points, according to previous audience data obtained by the columnist.

Tomorrow, Band, in partnership with UOL, will also screen all candidates for the Presidency of the Republic live throughout Brazil. The broadcast of the station starts at 21:00.