How rental companies help to devalue the car you have in the garage – 08/28/2022

Car purchases by car rental companies finally appear to be normalizing after a period of pent-up demand caused by the shortage of car production components. In August, around 32% of vehicles sold in the country were sold to the sector. But whenever this style of sales grows, it generates discomfort with the final consumer: after all, does selling too many cars to rental companies devalue the product?

Before the pandemic transformed the automotive scenario, rental companies saved Brazilian factories that had part of their idle capacity. At that time, explains consultant Cássio Pagliarini, from Bright Consulting, these companies had enormous bargaining power, obtaining great discounts on car purchases. The conditions were so great that the rental sector profited a lot from the sale of used cars.

Who lost, however, were the concessionaires and, mainly, the final consumer. That’s because they saw the cars being sold – after a year of use – for values ​​below the market, much more attractive.

“At that time, it could happen that the dealership buys the car more expensive than the rental company, which bought in greater quantities. Today that doesn’t happen anymore. But one thing remains: when a model is sold a lot to rental companies, it ends up undervalued in the market. used”, explains the specialist.

According to Pagliarini, there are two reasons for the drop in price. “The first is that the rental company sells cheaper to rotate the inventory. It needs the money to buy new cars and supply the main business, which is leasing. Second, because there will be more of the same cars available, it’s the law of supply and demand.”

Consultant Ricardo Bacellar, from Bacellar Advisory Boards, considers that if there is interest in the car, it does not devalue. “If the car is targeted for purchase, the volume of sales to the rental company does not influence, as there will be people wanting to buy. The quantity sold is not enough to unbalance the market”, he guarantees.

pure strategy

With rental companies with a repressed demand of approximately 500 thousand cars, according to the Brazilian Association of Car Rental Companies (Abla), automakers have room to create strategies with their direct sales, without having to offer large discounts. To give you an idea, the sales volume among the five largest automakers in 2022 was as follows: Fiat (68,891), Volkswagen (47,138), Hyundai (42,950), Chevrolet (27,095) and Renault (16,945).

Volkswagen and Hyundai – automaker that did not usually make large transactions with the sector – took the opportunity to liquidate the stock of Gol, which is no longer produced, and of the old HB20, which was restyled in July. They sold to rental companies models that could be stranded at dealerships.

