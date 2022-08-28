How to get drool out of okra

Like other vegetables, okra tends to divide opinions due to its peculiarities. With an earthy flavor, it needs to be well prepared so it doesn’t get too sticky, bothering the palate. This care also helps to eliminate some substances that should not be consumed in an exaggerated way, cleaning the food before being manipulated.

dividing opinions

Okra are present in many typical Brazilian dishes and are often associated with satiety. In Bahia it is common to find several complete meals, taking advantage of its properties. Maybe you haven’t tried a meal properly yet, because some techniques are necessary in the cooking process.

Is okra drool bad for you?

First of all, the okra ‘baba’ should not be consumed by all people, however, it tends to be beneficial for diabetics. Its substances help control blood sugar, but in large amounts, there is a risk of intoxication. Therefore, try to adopt some way to eliminate this residue as much as possible.

3 tips to remove okra drool

1- Using lemon juice

You will need:

-2 lemons

-500 ml of Water.



Preparation mode:

In a bowl, add the lemons and water, letting the okra soak for 20 to 30 minutes.



2- Boiling hot water

You will need:

-1 L of Water.

-100 ml of Vinegar.



Preparation mode:

Put the water and vinegar in the pan, until the mixture comes to a boil, at which time the okra must be added with the ends cut off. Wait 5 minutes and strain the water, in which the bitter residue will remain. Then prepare the way you want in other recipes.



3- Frying the okra

You will need:

2 Tablespoons of oil.



Salt to taste.



Preparation mode:

heat the oil in a deep pan and place the okra in pieces together with the salt. Wait for all to be fried and remove them to season and serve as you wish.

