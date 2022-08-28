In general, Banco Inter provides a digital account, a credit card, for which it is possible to request an expansion of the account holder’s credit.

Possibly you have already opened an account or know a bank that operates exclusively with an application. Currently, there are several options that offer the banking experience to those who use the card. Those who like to make debit or credit payments enjoy the convenience of having everything on one platform, without the bureaucracy of traditional institutions. An example of this is Banco Inter.

In general, Banco Inter provides a digital account and credit card, for which it is possible to request the expansion of the account holder’s credit. Inter have their own policy regarding the release of the balance. However, there are some ways to comply with these rules, guaranteeing more money when needed, making it possible to pay for tickets, purchases, and other expenses. Below, check out tips to increase the limit.

How to increase the credit limit at Banco Inter?

Below, check out 5 tips on how to increase your credit at Banco Inter.

1. Keep your bill up to date

In short, any bank assesses whether people are bearing their responsibilities before releasing certain advantages. To prevent you from forgetting to pay something, choose the automatic debit option by clicking on cards > settings > debit Automatic > Activate Automatic Debit. That way, no payment deadline will be forgotten.

2. Always update your profile on the Super App

In Super App Inter, tap on the 3 bars in the upper right corner, choosing Registration Update. Then fill in your current data and finish in Update.

3. Use credit often

When using credit, several purchases generate cashback, and this money back stays in your account. The more the modality is used, the greater the chances of raising the limit at Banco Inter.

4. Make investments in the platform

Whether fixed or variable income, whoever chooses to invest in the app itself, has preference in the credit application, even more so if you are profiting from assets.

5. Activate salary portability

By moving the account, transferring your earnings to Banco Inter, you demonstrate that you are a reliable and recurring customer. In the app, choose Salary Portabilityclicking on Continue. Then add your data, press again Continueconfirming by e-mail.

