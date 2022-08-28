Hunger becomes central theme in presidential candidates’ campaign

posted on 08/28/2022 06:00



President parades on horseback in the show area of ​​the Festa do Peão, in Barretos. He was received as a personality of honor and a standing ovation. – (credit: Cleber Caetano/PR)

Hunger has become the central theme of campaigns to the Planalto Palace, after Jair Bolsonaro (PL) denied, in an interview last Friday, that the issue in Brazil is of extreme gravity. The president’s statement, the target of criticism among candidates for the command of the country, allowed each one to expose how he intends to face the problem.

In São Paulo, Simone Tebet (MDB) assured that no child will go to bed hungry from January 1, if he becomes President of the Republic.

“In our administration, no child from January of next year will go to bed hungry in Brazil, if we are elected. There may be a lack of money for everything, but not to feed our children and adolescents,” he said.

For Simone, the first measure to eradicate hunger in the country is to defeat Bolsonaro at the polls, in October. “We have to remove the current president from power, an insensitive man, who had the ability to say that Brazil is not really hungry. I advise the president to take his plane, go to Minas Gerais and talk to an 11-year-old boy who called 190 not to ask the police for help, but because he hadn’t eaten for three days,” he challenged.

In the case of Vera Lúcia, presidential candidate of the PSTU, the nationalization of agribusiness is essential to deal a death blow to hunger. “There are two problems: unemployment and high prices. We need to attack both at the same time. One is to immediately end the price parity of imports in order to lower the cost of fuel, cooking gas and also food. , we need to nationalize all agribusiness, from the land, the food industry and distribution. Put this in the hands of the working class, who work in these sectors”, he said, in the campaign he also made in São Paulo.

PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva did not comment on Bolsonaro’s statements, but, in the election time on TV that aired yesterday, he gave space to the theme – one of the pillars of his presidential campaign.

“It is a great pleasure to meet you here to talk about the future of the country. The joy is not complete because, at this moment, millions do not have enough to eat. Families suffer with prices that continue to rise and with a salary that barely enough for a basic food basket”, said Lula.

Last Friday, Bolsonaro questioned whether hunger is really a serious problem. He also stated that there are no beggars in front of bakeries. “Hunger in Brazil doesn’t exist in the way it’s said. What is extreme poverty? It’s earning up to US$ 1.9. That’s R$ 10. Auxílio Brasil is R$ 20 a day. Who happens to be on the hunger map? , you can register and you will receive. There is no queue for Auxílio Brasil”, he minimized.

Data from a recent report by the United Nations (UN) show that almost 30% of the Brazilian population suffers from moderate or severe food insecurity. There are 61.3 million people who do not have food security — among them, 15.4 million live with severe food insecurity. The survey data were collected from 2019 to 2021.



