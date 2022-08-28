Hurb will have to explain to the Ministry of Justice travel packages that were not being delivered

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

The company was notified by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon); agency received more than 2,700 complaints about Hurb in the last 30 days

The online agency tourism hub was notified on Friday, 26th, by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon)to provide explanations to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security for allegedly failing to deliver travel packages sold during the pandemic. The company will have a period of five days, counting from the date of notification, to send the clarifications.

Senacon has received more than 2,700 complaints about the company in the last 30 days and claims to have initiated the investigation to adopt measures to protect consumers of “possible abuses practiced by Hurb”.

According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, publications in the press during the pandemic show that Hurb would have sold travel packages with flexible dates, valid for up to two years. Amid the resumption of the sector this year, however, the company would not be able to fulfill its commitments.

Among the possible sanctions in the case of opening an administrative proceeding against Hurb, the company could be sentenced to a fine of R$ 13 million.

Sought, Hurb informed the Estadãoin a note, which does not comment on ongoing processes or actions, but will provide all the clarifications requested by the authorities.

