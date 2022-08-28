“I am semigay”, why the phrase said by Eduardo Costa shocked

Eduardo Costa has already joked that he was ‘semi-gay’ and explained himself in an interview

Eduardo Costa is known for speaking his mind without fear of the criticism it will generate. Authentic in the eyes of some and mocked by many others, the country singer is a subject for everything he says.

For example, in an interview he controversially said he was semi-gay and even made a point of justifying such a thought. “I’m a very organized guy, very tidy, everything very tidy. I’m semi-gay, I do everything a fag does, I just don’t c*. Do you want people more organized than viad*? The viad*, the gay, the homosexuals, they are among men and women, they walk among them very easily”, said Eduardo Costa.

In conversation with the Conceito Sertanejo channel, he also stated that he has a best friend who likes men: “In fact, one of my best friends is gay and he is one of the coolest guys I know”, he said. To top it off, he further highlighted that if he liked men, he wouldn’t be afraid to assume it.

“Can you imagine Eduardo Costa being gay? Because so, if I were me, I would be very open. I really like women, if I were gay I would really like men. I was going to be a ‘gayzona’ anyway,” he said. Eduardo Costa’s speech, of course, caused a stir in the LGBT community.

TALKED ABOUT RELATIONSHIP WITH GIRLFRIEND

According to the sertanejo, for a man to be respected he needs to get married. But Eduardo Costa confessed that it took a long time to reach that conclusion and hinted that he suffered a lot. The singer’s light and super open conversation was during the launch of a beverage brand.

“Every man to be great, a respected man he has to marry. I learned this the hard way. I found out that when a guy gets married, when he has a family, his head opens up in a big way. I think no woman breaks a man. The woman only magnifies”, he shot.

Soon after, Eduardo Costa mentioned his personal experience and spoke of his relationship with Mariana Polastreli. “A woman can be anything, if the guy is transformative, she will transform, she will change his life. Being married has changed the way people look at me.”