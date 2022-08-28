“I have no contact with him”

Andressa Urach cried while recording a video commenting on how much she misses her son Arthur Urach. In the content published on YouTube, the model that the 17-year-old misses her daily life. The young man – who was emancipated in March 2022 – currently lives with his girlfriend and has conflicts with his mother.

The famous said that she doesn’t have any kind of contact with her son and that this has greatly affected her emotional side: “I don’t have contact with him and it hurts me a lot. I suffer a lot for this. one day I don’t think about him,” he said.

Andressa also announced that she tries not to keep thinking about this issue so that this problem does not interfere with her performance at work: “Only those who are there to understand. People think it’s fresh, but it’s not”. The model said that the disagreement between her and her son started after he moved to another city with his girlfriend and left a lease for her to pay.

The famous also revealed that she wants to hit her son, but has never done that: “Going to church helps me, but when there’s a lot of pressure, I freak out. Only God can help me, because I want to get a brace and give a spank my son, something I’ve never done in my life, so you guys have an idea,” he concluded.