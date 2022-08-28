“I thought it was dirty…”; Sergio Guizé jokes about the situation and denies fake news about marriage with Bianca Bin

In an interview with the podcast “Papo de Novela”, Sergio Guizé took the opportunity to deny a fake news created about the marriage with the actress Bianca Bin. The actor, who is the protagonist of “Sea of ​​the Sertão”released the verb and also denied that he had made the marriage bond in the Amazon.

“Before we assumed anything, it was already known that we had married naked in the Amazon, and I never set foot there, unfortunately (laughs). good for her, no (laughs). But it’s really interesting. I’m going to do it and no one will know! (laughs)”revealed the actor.

The actor also took the opportunity to remember the beginning of the relationship. The two worked together during the recording of “Êta Mundo Bom!”. However, the two were already dating other people. However, the romance between Giza and Bianca Bin started in “The Other Side of Heaven” when they were both single.

“When we went to make ‘The Other Side of Paradise’, already in another civil situation, we remained friends and in the end, I think that because we lived together for so long and had a lot of affinity, it ended up happening. Of course, no one starts a relationship overnight. , it is gradually. We went to dinner first. A while later, we went to the cinema and enjoyed the same movie. And after the soap opera, we understood that it was just that: ‘The soap opera is gone, and I can do without the soap opera , but I can’t be without you'”said Sergio Guizé.