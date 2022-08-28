“I wouldn’t live at his expense…”; Graciele Lacerda explains the reasons that made her give up her fiancé Zezé di Camargo’s assets

Graciele Lacerda used her social networks to comment on one of the issues that attracted attention in the interview granted by her fiance, Zezé di Camargo, to the columnist leo days. The singer revealed to the journalist that the two will only have a stable relationship, and she will earn absolutely nothing.

After the singer’s interview with the Léo Dias column, there was no lack of doubts from curious fans about the union with the influencer and the singer’s assets. Graciele Lacerda, when opening a question box on her instagram, made a point of answering:

“Was your relationship with Zezé decided by a stable union? Giving up the sharing of goods?”, asked a follower. The influencer made a point of explaining.

“When I moved in with Zezé, I was very suspicious of people with me about interest. I wanted to make everyone calm about it because I didn’t have and I don’t have any interest in anything. Even because I wouldn’t live at his expense. I wasn’t raised like that, I’ve always worked and being with him wouldn’t be different. Today I have my job, my money and everything I’m building alone or with him.

Finally, she clarifies that she does not need the sertanejo’s fortune: “I don’t worry about that. I work precisely to guarantee my future and that of my children, regardless of whether he has money or not. I like to be independent. And today he admires and respects me much more for that. We keep working and growing.”finished.