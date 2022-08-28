‘I wouldn’t live at his expense’

Graciele Lacerda, 41, said she never had any interest in the assets of Zezé Di Camargo, 60. Therefore, the businesswoman and fitness muse said that she married the singer with total separation of assets.

Through her Instagram, Graciele vented about the distrust of others at the beginning of her relationship with the sertanejo, in which she could be interested in the financial issue.

“When I went to live with Zezé, there was a lot of distrust of people with me about interest. I wanted to make everyone calm about it because I didn’t have and I don’t have any interest in anything. Even because I wasn’t going to live with him at his expense. raised like this, I always worked and being with him would be no different. Today I have my job, my money and everything I’m building alone or with him. We have a partnership. It’s different from anything he built before”, she began.

The fitness muse continued her outburst and said she works independently to secure her future and the children she will have. “I don’t worry about that. I work precisely to ensure my future and that of my children, regardless of whether he has money or not. I like to be independent. And today he admires and respects me much more for that. We keep working and growing.” , he said.

On Instagram, through the box of questions, the businesswoman also told not to stop to think about how she will be in 10 years. “There’s one thing I don’t do, worrying about what’s ahead. I live today because I don’t know if I’ll be here tomorrow. I’ve always been like that. Worrying about the present and letting God lead my life,” he said.