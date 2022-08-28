Ibovespa and Dow Jones fall after statements by the president of the FED; check out

São José do Rio Preto, August 27, 2022, by Sérgio Carrieri – The Ibovespa, the Dow Jones and practically all the world stock exchanges closed in the red this Friday, 26th. This is because the president of the American Central Bank (FED) has given signs that he will continue to prioritize the fight against inflation. Even if you have to raise interest again there.

Continues after advertising





In this way, the Superpix diary comes to bring more details about this speech that had a heavy impact on the world financial market. In addition, the future of the US economy is the most relevant for analysts’ forecasts. Especially in times of global inflationary pressure and with a conflict in Europe with no end in sight.

Continues after advertising





Speech by the president drops Ibovespa and other world stock exchanges

The Brazilian stock exchange is slowly recovering from the effects of the pandemic, the global inflation crisis and internal political tensions. However, it ended the sequence of highs and lost about 1.10% this Friday, closing at 112,299 points. Another that also had a day to forget was the US Dow Jones stock market, with a drop of more than 3%.

The fear in the market was provoked by the speech of the president of the American Central Bank, who emphasized the priority of the institution in controlling inflation. That is, giving clear signals that if necessary, it will raise the interest rate again there. According to an article published on August 26 in the InfoMoney Portal.

According to Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, everything will depend on how the US economy reacts to recent rate hikes. Despite this, it has been following with some caution what the inflation and unemployment indicators will show. But market analysts believe in further increases, at least in the short term.

US inflation showed signs of losing strength in July

Also according to the data published in the article cited above, the consumer spending price index decelerated in July. According to the Fed, if compared to the June index, there was an increase of only 0.1%. However, the indicator jumps to 4.6% when compared to the same period last year, showing that there is work to be done.

On the other hand, the numbers came in below analysts’ expectations, which were forecasting a rise of 0.3% on the month and 4.7% on an annual basis. But given the general slump in the markets in yesterday’s trading session, the consensus is pessimistic about Fed actions. Therefore, for those with assets on stock exchanges, this is another point of attention.

The fear is of a generalized recession, which since the end of the pandemic has insisted on being present, even more so with the increase in world inflation. And the Brazilian market also felt yesterday’s losses, but at a lower level. Finally, Brazil was one of the first economies to adopt interest rate hikes, and the general expectation is that it will be the first to leave.