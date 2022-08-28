Ice cream shop in Italy creates sweet Argentine milk flavor to welcome Pope – 08/27/2022

An ice cream shop in the Italian city of L’Aquila has created a “special” flavor of gelato to celebrate Pope Francis’ visit to the region’s capital of Abruzzo on Sunday.

The initiative was launched by two Italian entrepreneurs, Michele Morelli and Giammarco Bottino, who since 2019 have opened the ice cream shop “Da Carolina e Gina”, in Piazza Duomo, with an innovative project sponsored by the regional association of breeders that guarantees milk supply.

The flavor, inspired by the dulce de leche originally from Argentina, the country of the Pope, is part of a special selection within the “L’Aquila ice cream week”.

For the occasion, a cone was also proposed, with the words “L’Aquila, city of forgiveness” and with the engraving of the facade of the Basilica of Santa Maria di Collemaggio, launched in 2020 to celebrate forgiveness and the recognition of the intangible heritage of UNESCO humanity.

In all, there will be seven days of tastings with ingredients based on flavors inspired by the local gastronomic and winemaking tradition.

Pistachio ice cream from the ice cream shop in the city that Papa will visit Image: Reproduction

The first ice cream is made from organic goat’s milk, followed by Cataldi Madonna’s peach cream and Montepulciano Malandrino wine gelato. Then it’s time for the flavor dedicated to the Warrior of Capestrano: an ice cream with almonds from Capestrano and saffron from L’Aquila.

Finally, the flavors “ferratella salata” with chocolate chips, chocolate ice cream and toasted white almonds, in addition to Papa’s gelato and the option of bread and Nutella, by Niko Romito will be available.