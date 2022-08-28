‘If that doesn’t make you proud’: ESPN narrator gets excited about Cruzeiro

Cruzeirense narrator and makes a point of showing love to the club on social networks

ESPN narrator Ari Aguiar doesn’t hide from anyone other than a Cruzeiro fan. On social media, he makes a point of showing his passion for the celestial club. During Raposa’s 4-0 rout against Nutico, this Friday (8/26), he explained why coach Pezzolano’s team makes Cruzeiro’s people proud.

“Moral. 49 of the second half. 4 to 0 for us and the guys keep running and scoring by pressure. Wanting the fifth. If that doesn’t fill you with pride, I don’t know what to say”, he said.

In other posts, the journalist showed confidence in the Serie B title. “He already hands over the cup at the next game at home. Now he can go to Praa Sete to celebrate. It’s all ours.”

With the victory, the celestial club continues to take the lead in Serie B, now with 57 points – 13 more than the vice-leader Bahia, who will face Vasco this Sunday (28), at home. Raposa is 19 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4.

At another time, Ari Aguiar showed his playful side and commented on a post by hello from Brazil which read as follows: “Fine, I would play hopscotch on this entire Cabuloso team and all I would have to do is wait for the sixth in Qatar.” He added: “I don’t see any exaggeration in this here. None. If you don’t call up Luvannor, it’s not even worth watching the game,” said the journalist.

