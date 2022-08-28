Illegal twin towers imploded in New Delhi; watch video

Two illegally built residential towers on the outskirts of New Delhi, India’s capital, were destroyed today by implosion. Onlookers gathered near the building to watch the demolition, which was also broadcast live on Indian TV channels.

3,700 kg of explosives were used to implode the 100-meter building, which earned it the nickname “twin towers” of bridecity southeast of New Delhi. It was the biggest demolition in Indian history, according to local media.

The 32 floors of the “Apex” and the 29 of the “Ceyane”, which had almost a thousand apartments that had never been inhabited, collapsed in a few seconds. (see below).

The demolition of the “Twin Towers” is an unusual example of Indian authorities’ strictness against real estate and public officials involved in corruption – the Supreme Court ruled last year that the properties were built illegally by real estate companies in collusion with local authorities. It was nine years of legal battle.

Before the implosion, thousands of neighbors in the “twin towers” had to leave their homes as a precaution. Street dogs were collected by volunteers.

Police barricades surround a road near the 100-meter-tall residential twin tower demolished on August 28 in Noida. Image: MONEY SHARMA/AFP

“This is a remarkable feat of engineering,” said demolition team leader Joe Brinkmann, quoted by the Times of India.

India real estate market

India, Asia’s third largest economy, with 1.4 billion inhabitants, has recorded the fastest growth in the world and a boom in the construction sector in recent years.

Unscrupulous real estate companies, in search of big profits, reduce construction costs with impunity, benefiting from insufficient rules.

Companies sometimes build additional floors or towers, using inferior material, while public officials are bribed to ignore the problems.

In the worst case scenario for companies, real estate companies pay fines or just abandon unfinished works.

In Delhi’s suburbs of Noida and Greater Noida, more than 100 skyscrapers have been abandoned, disfiguring the landscape of the region.

*With information from AFP