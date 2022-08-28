‘I’m going to learn to live again’, says patient from São José who had the first cardiopulmonary transplant by sus | Paraiba Valley and Region

Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, performed the first cardiopulmonary transplant in a woman through the public health system in the country. Cristiane Caprini, 32, from Portugal, was the one who received the transplant and sees the new organs as a chance to restart her life.

A resident of São José dos Campos, Cristiane suffered an embolism in the delivery of her second child and for nine years she faced idiopathic pulmonary hypertension, a rare disease that led her to develop frequent fainting, more than 30 cardiac arrests, as well as an inability to do chores. day by day.

“I was very tired, I couldn’t even hold my son in my arms, it was a horrible feeling, I couldn’t even understand what was happening, because I had already had my first child and everything was great, but this time it was different. “, said.

She underwent treatment with medication and medical follow-up, but the symptoms got worse and with the hospitalizations, she had to leave the children to live with their father, in order to take care of herself. In 2019, Cris found out that she had no more treatment, the transplant would be the only solution.

“It was a shock for the family, because she was always a happy and spontaneous girl, and suddenly all this dream ended”, said Tatiane Caprini, Cristiane’s aunt.

1 of 3 ‘I’m going to learn to live again’, says patient from São José who had his first cardiopulmonary transplant through SUS. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Vanguarda ‘I’m going to learn to live again’, says a patient from São José who had his first cardiopulmonary transplant through the SUS. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Vanguarda

Cris joined the waiting list for a lung, but discovered that in addition to the lung, she would also need a new heart, that is, a cardiopulmonary transplant, a procedure never done before by SUS in a woman.

“Due to the severity of the patient, the doctors understood that if they transplanted only the lung, the risk of her dying in the transplant was very high, so they decided to perform a heart and lung transplant, to give a chance that it would really be a successful transplant. ”, explained Eloara Campos, a pulmonologist who accompanies Cristiane.

In addition to the difficulty of finding a compatible donor, the doctors had yet another challenge, because the heart and lung had to be from the same donor. Although it seems almost impossible, in July of this year Cristiane got the donor of both organs. The surgery took place on July 27, at the hospital in the capital, due to the complexity of the operation.

“I didn’t feel afraid because I knew I was going to come back. It’s very satisfying to know that I managed to get through all this and now I’m going to learn to live again, but I know that good things we learn fast ”, she said.

Now Cristiane is recovering at home in São José dos Campos, with her family and friends, and is already planning her future with her children. “I want to enjoy as much as I can with them. I wasted a lot of time being the mother I wanted for them, because I had to be there and I didn’t just want to be there, I wanted to be together,” she said.

