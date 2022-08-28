In a hollowed-out bikini, Mel Maia shows off her thin waist in a new photo: ”Renewing your energies”

Actress Mel Maia shared a beautiful record in the midst of nature and drew attention by showing off her thin waist

Mayan honey (18) used her social media to remember a trip. This Saturday, the 27th, the actress shared a photo in a bikini and drew praise from her followers by showing off her body.

The artist posed in front of a green landscape with a colorful wool blouse and only her bikini bottom. Cavadíssimo, the model showed the thin waist of the young woman.

The record made evident the defined legs and showed Mel’s tattoos. “It’s not tbt day but that’s how I wanted to be… renewing energy”she wrote in the caption.

“So perfect”fired a netizen; “A Monument”declared another; “How can such a beautiful girl”said a third; “Every day more beautiful aff”commented one more.

MAIA HONEY SHOWS MOSQUITO BITES DURING RECORDING

Mel Maia (18) left his followers impressed by showing the mosquito bites he took during the recording of a new movie. Through Instagram stories, the actress showed off her legs with red balls. “Guys, look how many mosquito bites on my thigh. Bizarre!”, she said. “Filming in nature is what it is,” she wrote in the caption.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!