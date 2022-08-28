In Jô’s debut, Ceará is in a draw with Athletico reserves

Ceará could not break the blockade of Athletico’s reserves, this Saturday (27), and the match ended 0-0. The game, played at Arena Castelão and valid for the 24th round of the Brasileirão, marked Jô’s debut for the owners of House.

On the field, the striker managed to produce good opportunities in the second stage, when he entered. The team’s new coach, Lucho González watched the match from the stands.

On the other hand, due to the preparation for the first game of the Libertadores semifinals, coach Felipão chose to send the reserves to the field, saving his holders for Tuesday’s match (30), against Palmeiras. The team is in 5th in the Brazilian, with 39 points.

Ceará will have the week of rest and return to play next Sunday (4), against Flamengo. With 12 draws in 24 games, the team is 15th in the competition, with 27 points.

Ceará is dangerous in the beginning

It didn’t take long for the Vozão to be in danger. At four minutes, Mendonza crossed in the head of Vásquez, who deflected; the goalkeeper Anderson, attentive, saved Athletico by making a good save. At 20, Vina scored with Nino Paraíba and kicked from outside the area, and the ball passed close to the goal.

The homeowners’ best chance was both beautiful and a failure. At 28, Vina took a corner at the first post and Mendonza, alone, could only deflect the ball, which was on the post.

Athletico returned two minutes later, with Vitor Bueno. He risked a strong shot from outside the area, but went to the right of the goal defended by João Ricardo. Then, at 37, Pedrinho took a corner and Rômulo deflected it, also out.

In the next move, Vina and Mendonza made a good plot on the left side of the attack. The Colombian invaded the penalty area and kicked with his right leg, threatening the goal defended by Anderson.

At 44, Athletico rose again, in counterattack, with Rômulo. He rolled to Vitor Bueno, who again got a good kick. This time, João Ricardo jumped to prevent the first goal of the match.

Second half has Jô’s debut

Just after the break, Ceará promoted the debut of Jô, replacing Matheus Peixoto. The attacker called responsibility and started to be used in the team’s attacks. He was approached to make tables with Vina, Richardson and Vásquez, but the bids didn’t work out.

The game followed the same logic as the first stage, with more attacks from Ceará, while Athletico defended. At 29, Vina took a free-kick and sent the ball closed. Matheus Felipe, from the visiting team, deflected it with his thigh and sent it out, before Jô arrived.

The attacker tried again four minutes later. He kicked from the edge of the area, but without much force, and Anderson defended the ball with ease. Jô, at 38, made the pivot to Vina, who dribbled two Athletico players inside the penalty area and finished, but Anderson was attentive and fit the ball.

The best chance came at 45 minutes. Bruno Pacheco played for Mendonza in the left corner of the penalty area. The Colombian crossed to the middle, for Jô, who managed to head in the middle of two defenders, but sent over.

DATASHEET

Ceará 0 x 0 Athletico Paranaense

Reason: 24th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 08/27/2022

Place: Castellan

Hour: 21:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Vinícius Gonçalves Dias Araújo (SP)

Assistants: Fabrino Beviláqua Costa (FIFA-SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

Video referee (VAR): Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA)

Yellow cards: Nicolas Hernandez (CAP)

red cards:

goals:

Ceará: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Lucas Ribeiro, Marcos Victor (Messias) and Bruno Pacheco; Richardson (Erick), Richard and Vina; Jhon Vásquez (Lima), Mendoza and Matheus Peixoto (Jô). Coach: Juca Antonello.

Athletic: Anderson; Orejuela (Bryan García), Matheus Felipe, Nico Hernández and Pedrinho; Erick, Matheus Fernandes and Vitor Bueno (Léo Cittadini); Rômulo, Vitinho (Cuello) and Vitor Roque (Pablo). Coach: Felipe.