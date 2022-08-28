In Mar do Sertão, Zé Paulino will go after Tertulinho and give Candoca’s sermon | come around

1 of 6 Zé Paulino goes after Tertulinho in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Zé Paulino goes up to Tertulinho in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

“For you to learn not to force a woman!”, warns the teacher.

Who will watch the scene will be Zé Paulino, who will immediately go after the boy.

“I warned you, Tertulinho!”, says the cowboy.

Candoca will be bothered by the fight between the two and will call Zé Paulino for a private conversation. Alone, the teacher will reprimand the groom’s behavior.

“I don’t need anyone to defend me! I know how to defend myself alone. How much machismo! You two could hold hands and create a country duo, Machão and Cabra Macho…”, Candoca mocks.

Zé Paulino will apologize to the bride and the two will make peace…

“I’m sorry… I didn’t… I stopped to think…”, says Zé Paulino.

“That’s the only kiss I want…”, says Candoca, grabbing the groom.

29 Aug Monday Candoca breaks away from Tertulinho and tells Zé Paulino that he loves him. Colonel scolds Tertulinho in front of Zé Paulino. Dodôca feels sick, and Candoca worries about her mother. Tertulinho signs a promissory note and takes money from Vespertino. The Colonel tells Zé Paulino that Tertulinho will take care of the horse beside him. Timbó makes a complaint about Sabá to the Colonel. Xaviera looks for Tertulinho at the farm. Colonel Tertúlio confronts Sabá Bodó. Check out the full summary of the day and week!

