Income Tax 2022: 4th batch of refund will be paid this week; see if you are in the group | Income tax

Taxpayers who submitted the 2022 Income Tax return can now check whether they were included in the 4th batch of refunds.

In all, the lot will be paid at 4,462,564 taxpayers, and refunds total R$ 6 billion. The resources will be deposited this Wednesday (31).

Consultations were also released on the so-called residual batches from previous years, that is, taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh but later settled their accounts with the lion.

The fifth and final batch of refunds will be paid on September 30th.

Queries can be made:

IR 2022: Learn how to consult refund lots and see the calendar

Of the total value of the lot, R$ 265 million will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority:

elderly people over 80 years old (7,855 people)

taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old (60,575 people)

taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness (5,514 people)

taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching (25,854 people)

There were also 4.3 million non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration by May 30th.

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the declaration, either directly or by indicating a PIX key.

If the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

Income tax has days counted for alimony

The taxpayer will be able to know, when carrying out the consultation, whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, if he has fallen into the so-called “fine mesh”.

To find out if it’s in the fine mesh, taxpayers can also access the Income Tax “statement” on the Federal Revenue’s website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the Federal Revenue website itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

See the step by step of the IR statement