Indian investor and R10 family club structure: meet Monsoon, which aims to rise in RS | football

In the midst of traditional football clubs in Rio Grande do Sul, a debutant in professional competitions appears as the sensation of the Gauchão Série B, better known as the Terceirona. With an investment from a group from the United Arab Emirates and a leased structure from the Assis Moreira family, Monsoon dreams of a lightning rise.

Next Sunday, at 3 pm, the Porto Alegre team will host Elite, from Santo Ângelo, for the second game of the quarterfinals. Both teams were 2-2 in the first leg. The campaign borders on perfection with five wins and two draws. For a first season, satisfying.

Based in the Campo Novo neighborhood, in the south of Porto Alegre, the institution begins its journey in the same region that was the birthplace of great names in Brazilian football. Like, for example, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Tinga and more recently, midfielder Fred, who currently defends Manchester United and midfielder Raphinha, hired by Barcelona.

1 of 3 Celebration of the Monsoon FC team, from Porto Alegre — Photo: Disclosure/Monsoon FC Celebration of the Monsoon FC team, from Porto Alegre — Photo: Disclosure/Monsoon FC

The foundation of the club took place in an unusual way. It was born through a partnership between the president, the gaucho Lucas Pires, and the Monsoon VP Group, a company with a series of investments based in Dubai and whose CEO Sumant Sharma.

Pires started in MMA and worked with Fabrício Werdum in winning the UFC heavyweight champion title. He also went through Deluxe in the entertainment industry. Sharma participated in the sale of Acme Packet, a technology company, to Oracle, a multinational in the sector, in the amount of US$ 2.7 billion. The contact between the two happened by accident.

– I was at the airport to participate in the production of a Jean-Claude Van Damme film. I met Sumant there. Some time later, at his house, my phone rang and he saw me closing a deal for a major player. As soon as I hung up, he asked me, “Why don’t you do this for a living? You should work in football.” I turned to him and said, “I only get into this if you come with me”. Sumant decided to come out of retirement and we’ve been on this project ever since – Lucas recalled.

Based in the United States, the Brazilian explained a little about how the partnership with the Dubai company will work. With so many recent negotiations signed between Brazilian companies and clubs, Lucas Pires guarantees that the Monsoon FC project will be a little different.

– It is clear that every club aims at the commercial issue. It is an important ingredient to move any institution, but our priority is to make young people the masters of their own destinies. This is the motto here at our club and I believe this ends up becoming a differentiator in the market. Our partner in Dubai thinks the same way and that is fundamental – said the representative.

A long-time friend of Assis, brother of Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Lucas Pires had the support of the duo to make the project a reality in the structural aspect. The club leased for a period of ten years the headquarters of the former Porto Alegre, which is owned by Assis and Ronaldinho.

In this period of time, the institution promotes the renovation of several sectors such as the stadium space, administrative area, accommodation and the entire part of the training center, which includes five fields, gym, physiotherapy room and locker room. At the moment, Parque do Lami has a capacity for 3,500 fans and a cafeteria for more than 200 athletes.

2 of 3 João da Silva Moreira Stadium, Parque Lami, in Porto Alegue — Photo: Disclosure / Monsoon FC João da Silva Moreira Stadium, Parque Lami, in Porto Alegue — Photo: Disclosure / Monsoon FC

The initial project favored grassroots football, focusing on the under-15, under-17 and under-20 categories. Soon after, the initiative reached the professional, who collected good results and already envisions, even, the promotion to the Access Division of Gauchão.

The duel with the Elite is the last step before disputing the possibility of moving up. Champion and runner-up are guaranteed a spot in the second division of gaucho football.

– In addition to showing good work in the youth ranks, which is also one of the club’s priorities, the professionals are representing Monsoon FC with high quality football. We started the competition very well and the surprise ends up appearing as we are a new club on the national scene. But we try to surround ourselves with great professionals and the result is showing – said Lucas Pires.

Despite the short time in Brazilian football, Monsoon has already starred in transfers of young values ​​to major Brazilian football clubs such as Cruzeiro and Athletico-PR. In addition, international negotiations with German and North American football, which is on the rise in the current scenario.

Within the four lines, the Porto Alegre team is the big surprise of the Gaucho Third Division. The team, hitherto unknown, overcame traditional football institutions in Rio Grande do Sul, such as Garibaldi and Gramadense, who were left behind in the initial phase of the competition.

Moonson finished the group stage undefeated, with five wins and one draw from six matches. It was the best campaign among all the participants.

3 of 3 Forward Maicon Santana, from Monsoon FC — Photo: Disclosure / Monsoon FC Forward Maicon Santana, from Monsoon FC — Photo: Disclosure / Monsoon FC

To reach these numbers, the club bets on a mixture of youth and experience in the squad. With the possibility of scaling five athletes over the age of 23, Monsoon FC has household names. These are the cases of midfielder Marlon Bica, formed by Internacional, and strikers Maicon Santana and Itamar, who have played for several teams in the state.

After leading Guarany, from Bagé, in part of the Campeonato Gaúcho and Veranópolis in the Access Division, the experienced coach Cristian de Souza accepted the challenge of continuing the bold project of the institution in the capital. In addition to aiming for promotion to the second level of gaucho football, everyone’s intention is, in the near future, to be among the greatest in RS.