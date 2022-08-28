‘Indian of the Hole’: Last of his ethnicity, indigenous who lived alone is found dead in Rondônia – Brazil

found by National Indian Foundation (Funai) 26 years ago, the indigenous man who lived alone in the Tanaru Indigenous Land (TI) in Rondônia, was found dead during a round by the General Coordination of Isolated and Recent Contact Indians (CGIIRC). The announcement was made by Funai this Saturday, the 27th. He was the last survivor of his ethnicity, whose name is not known by the foundation.

Known as “Tanaru Indian” or “Indian of the Hole”, due to the holes he dug in the places he inhabited, the native was found in his hammock. His belongings and utensils were found in their proper places and two fires were lit in his house, next to the hammock. In a note, Funai regretted the death and reported that there were no traces of other people in the place, markings in the woods during the journey to the IT or signs of struggle.

According to the agency, the site was examined by the expertise of the Federal Police, with the presence of specialists from the National Institute of Criminalistics (INC) in Brasília and the support of criminal experts from the city of Vilhena. The cause of death will be confirmed by the Federal Police coroner’s report.

For 26 years, the indigenous person was monitored by Funai’s Guaporé Ethnoenvironmental Protection Front, which recorded the straw dwellings occupied by him during that time. There were 53 houses, called “huts” by Funai. All followed the same architectural pattern: a single entrance and exit door and a hole dug inside the house.